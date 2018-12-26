The Death Toll On The Islands Of Java Has Risen To 373

More than 1500 more people were injured when the tsunami abruptly struck along the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday

Dec. 26, 2018, 8:21 a.m.

The death toll on the islands of Java and Sumatra has risen to 373 as rescuers continue their search for more victims.

More than 1500 more people were injured when the tsunami abruptly struck along the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday.

It marks the worst annual death toll along the region in over a decade.

Stunning new images show the dramatic aftermath of the eruption that is thought to have triggered Indonesia’s latest deadly tsunami.

Dramatic images that show the immediate aftermath of the Indonesian volcanic eruption have been released, as the death toll from the tsunami it caused climbs higher.

Volcanologist Jess Phoenix told the BBC the incredible images, taken on December 23, revealed a dramatic contrast between the Anak Krakatau of today and the one that existed a few months ago.

5dd3f667102066abe0e71d4434ae70e7.jpg

“The cone itself is obscured by the violent eruption, with the interaction between superheated magma, gas, and water causing explosions that result in the water flashing to steam.

“Since Anak Krakatau is surrounded by water, there is even greater interaction of water and hot volcanic materials, which produces more steam and a messy-looking eruption,” Ms Phoenix said.

She said it appeared the tsunami that hit the western end of the island of Java may have been the result of a collapse of part of Anak Krakatau - that then triggered an underwater rockslide.

Hundreds of military members, doctors and volunteers have scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors today.

The waves that swept terrified locals and tourists into the sea Saturday night along the Sunda Strait followed an eruption and apparent landslide on Anak Krakatau, or “Child of Krakatoa,” one of the world’s most infamous volcanic islands.

Dozens remained missing from the disaster areas along the coastlines of western Java and southern Sumatra islands, and the numbers could increase once authorities hear from all stricken areas.

A tsunami struck the Indonesian coastline without warning Saturday night. Hundreds are dead or injured and more than two dozen remain missing.

More deadly tsunamis could strike the Indonesian coastline in the coming days, authorities warn, as the volcano that triggered the weekend's devastating wave continues to erupt.

Indonesia tsunami: Death toll from Anak Krakatau volcano rises

The death toll following the tsunami caused by the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia has risen to at least 429, the disaster mitigation agency says.

On Saturday giant waves crashed into coastal towns on the islands of Sumatra and Java.

It is thought that volcanic activity set off undersea landslides which in turn generated the killer waves.

About 150 people are still missing, while more than 16,000 have been displaced, the agency says.

Coastal residents near the volcano have been warned to keep away from beaches amid fears it could trigger a new tsunami.

Anak Krakatau erupted again on Sunday, spewing ash and smoke.

Video shot from a charter plane captured the magnitude of the volcanic event in the Sunda Strait, between Sumatra and Java.

Rescue efforts are being hampered by blocked roads but heavy lifting equipment is being transported to badly hit areas to help search for victims.

https___cdn.cnn.com_cnnnext_dam_assets_181224055101-01-indonesia-tsunami-1224.jpg

What warning was given?

On Monday, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency told a news conference that another tsunami was a possibility because of the continued volcanic eruptions of Anak Krakatau.

"Recommendations from [the] Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency are that people should not carry out activities on the beach and stay away from the coast for a while," said spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

News Desk

10 Big Science Stories Of 2018
Dec 26, 2018
Government Distributes Relief Materials To Fire Victim In Kalikot
Dec 25, 2018
History, Importance And Significance Of Christmas Festival
Dec 24, 2018
After #MeToo movement, 50 million Google searches on sexual harassment: Study
Dec 24, 2018
281 People Died And 1,016 Injuring In Tidal Wave Following Eruption Of Volcano In Indonesia
Dec 24, 2018

More on International

Israeli Planes Attack Targets Near Damascus: Syria State Media By Reuters 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal Expects More Chinese Investment In Infrastructure: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
After #MeToo movement, 50 million Google searches on sexual harassment: Study By News Desk 2 days, 9 hours ago
281 People Died And 1,016 Injuring In Tidal Wave Following Eruption Of Volcano In Indonesia By News Desk 2 days, 9 hours ago
Over168 Killed In Tidal Wave Following Eruption Of Volcano In Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
US Ground Troops 'Withdrawing From Syria' By News Desk 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Idol Od’s Mother Dies In Electrocution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2018
Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2018
7 Years Old Girl Raped In Saptari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2018
10 Big Science Stories Of 2018 By News Desk Dec 26, 2018
EIA of Land Mark World Wide to Neejgadh International Airport Construction Is Totally Unacceptable" By Chanda Rana Dec 26, 2018
Chhaya Center Opened In Thamel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75