The Death Toll On The Islands Of Java Has Risen To 373

The death toll on the islands of Java and Sumatra has risen to 373 as rescuers continue their search for more victims.

More than 1500 more people were injured when the tsunami abruptly struck along the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday.

It marks the worst annual death toll along the region in over a decade.

Stunning new images show the dramatic aftermath of the eruption that is thought to have triggered Indonesia’s latest deadly tsunami.

Dramatic images that show the immediate aftermath of the Indonesian volcanic eruption have been released, as the death toll from the tsunami it caused climbs higher.

Volcanologist Jess Phoenix told the BBC the incredible images, taken on December 23, revealed a dramatic contrast between the Anak Krakatau of today and the one that existed a few months ago.

“The cone itself is obscured by the violent eruption, with the interaction between superheated magma, gas, and water causing explosions that result in the water flashing to steam.

“Since Anak Krakatau is surrounded by water, there is even greater interaction of water and hot volcanic materials, which produces more steam and a messy-looking eruption,” Ms Phoenix said.

She said it appeared the tsunami that hit the western end of the island of Java may have been the result of a collapse of part of Anak Krakatau - that then triggered an underwater rockslide.

Hundreds of military members, doctors and volunteers have scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors today.

The waves that swept terrified locals and tourists into the sea Saturday night along the Sunda Strait followed an eruption and apparent landslide on Anak Krakatau, or “Child of Krakatoa,” one of the world’s most infamous volcanic islands.

Dozens remained missing from the disaster areas along the coastlines of western Java and southern Sumatra islands, and the numbers could increase once authorities hear from all stricken areas.

A tsunami struck the Indonesian coastline without warning Saturday night. Hundreds are dead or injured and more than two dozen remain missing.

More deadly tsunamis could strike the Indonesian coastline in the coming days, authorities warn, as the volcano that triggered the weekend's devastating wave continues to erupt.

Indonesia tsunami: Death toll from Anak Krakatau volcano rises

The death toll following the tsunami caused by the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia has risen to at least 429, the disaster mitigation agency says.

On Saturday giant waves crashed into coastal towns on the islands of Sumatra and Java.

It is thought that volcanic activity set off undersea landslides which in turn generated the killer waves.

About 150 people are still missing, while more than 16,000 have been displaced, the agency says.

Coastal residents near the volcano have been warned to keep away from beaches amid fears it could trigger a new tsunami.

Anak Krakatau erupted again on Sunday, spewing ash and smoke.

Video shot from a charter plane captured the magnitude of the volcanic event in the Sunda Strait, between Sumatra and Java.

Survai udara dampak kerusakan tsunami Selat Sunda di pesisir Kecamatan Rajabasa dan Kalianda Kabupaten Lampung Selatan pada 25/12/2018 pagi. pic.twitter.com/h7o2HKHabL — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 26, 2018

Rescue efforts are being hampered by blocked roads but heavy lifting equipment is being transported to badly hit areas to help search for victims.

What warning was given?

On Monday, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency told a news conference that another tsunami was a possibility because of the continued volcanic eruptions of Anak Krakatau.

"Recommendations from [the] Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency are that people should not carry out activities on the beach and stay away from the coast for a while," said spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.