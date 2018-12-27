5 Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents

Five people killed in four separate road accidents in Dang, Nawalparasi, Siraha and Rupandehi districts.

Krishan Bahadur Sarumagar, 45, a resident of Bake Kohalpur municipality-11 died at Medical College, Kohalpur during the treatment. An accident occur when a bus collide with a truck.

When a motorbike was uncontrolled and hit the cemented poll at Piparanaiwo road. Rajesh Chaudhary, 30, a resident of Nawalparasi Sarawal rural municipality-3 died at Samudayik Hospital, chisapani during the treatment.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Dukhani Devi Chamar, 46, a resident of Siraha municipality-17 died on the spot when a scorpio car knocked her down. Scorpio car driver is under police custody.

Ram Awatar Yadav, 40, a resident of Rupandehi Lumbini Saskriti municipality-8 and a motorbike driver Anil Yadav, 30, a resident of Gaidahawa rural municipality-6 both died at Medical College, Bhairawa durimg the treatment. An accident occur when a motorbike knocked down a man.