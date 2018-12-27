5 Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents

5 Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents

Dec. 27, 2018, 1:38 p.m.

Five people killed in four separate road accidents in Dang, Nawalparasi, Siraha and Rupandehi districts.

Krishan Bahadur Sarumagar, 45, a resident of Bake Kohalpur municipality-11 died at Medical College, Kohalpur during the treatment. An accident occur when a bus collide with a truck.

When a motorbike was uncontrolled and hit the cemented poll at Piparanaiwo road. Rajesh Chaudhary, 30, a resident of Nawalparasi Sarawal rural municipality-3 died at Samudayik Hospital, chisapani during the treatment.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Dukhani Devi Chamar, 46, a resident of Siraha municipality-17 died on the spot when a scorpio car knocked her down. Scorpio car driver is under police custody.

Ram Awatar Yadav, 40, a resident of Rupandehi Lumbini Saskriti municipality-8 and a motorbike driver Anil Yadav, 30, a resident of Gaidahawa rural municipality-6 both died at Medical College, Bhairawa durimg the treatment. An accident occur when a motorbike knocked down a man.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Idol Od’s Mother Dies In Electrocution
Dec 26, 2018
Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents
Dec 26, 2018
7 Years Old Girl Raped In Saptari
Dec 26, 2018
Chhaya Center Opened In Thamel
Dec 25, 2018
Nepal Expects More Chinese Investment In Infrastructure: Global Times
Dec 25, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
7 Years Old Girl Raped In Saptari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Dang Bus Accident: Death Toll Reaches To 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago
16 People Die And 10 Injure In Bus Accident In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Four Dies And Three Injures In Four Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Eight Years Old Child Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Persistent Back Pain Associated With Increased Mortality By News Desk Dec 27, 2018
US Pop Star Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage To Liam Hemsworth By News Desk Dec 27, 2018
Liverpool Thump Newcastle To Extend Lead At Top By News Desk Dec 27, 2018
Serie A Roundup: Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo Saves 10-Man Juventus’ Unbeaten Record By News Desk Dec 27, 2018
Trump Makes Surprise Visit To US Troops In Iraq By Reuters Dec 27, 2018
Nepal Idol Od’s Mother Dies In Electrocution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75