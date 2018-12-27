US Pop Star Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

US pop star Miley Cyrus has confirmed her marriage to Australian actor and long-standing partner Liam Hemsworth.

She shared images from the ceremony, reported to have been held on Sunday, on social media.

The couple met nearly a decade ago on the set of the film The Last Song.

In November, they lost their home in California in the state's devastating wildfires. The wedding is reported to have taken place at another property owned by Cyrus, in Franklin, Tennessee.

It was a small ceremony attended by family and close friends, reports said.

US pop star Miley Cyrus has confirmed her marriage to Australian actor and long-standing partner Liam Hemsworth.

She shared images from the ceremony, reported to have been held on Sunday, on social media.

The couple met nearly a decade ago on the set of the film The Last Song.

In November, they lost their home in California in the state's devastating wildfires. The wedding is reported to have taken place at another property owned by Cyrus, in Franklin, Tennessee.

It was a small ceremony attended by family and close friends, reports said.

Courtesy: BBC