3 Killed And 4 Injured In 3 Separate Road Accidents

Three people killed and four seriously injured in three separate road accidents in Kathmandu, East Rukum and Sindhupalchowk districts.

Dalbahadur Bishunkhe, 50, a resident of Dhading Dhunibesi rural municipality-4 died at Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj during the treatment. Dalbahadur’s wife Sannani Bishunkhe and the customer of that tea shop Pragyaratna Lama, 45, a resident of Nuwakot, Kakani was seriously injured and further treatment is going on at Green City Hospital. Accident occur at Baipas, Kathmandu when the tipper gone out of control. Tripper driver is under police custody.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, helper of a tractor Kishmat Gurung, 18, a resident of Bhume Rural Municipality-1died on the spot and the driver of that tractor Dilip BK,26, a resident of Athbiskot Municipality-8 was injured and receiving treatment at District Hospital in Salle. Tractor fell off some 2000 meters off the road after it skidded on the snow at Putha Uttarganga Rural Municipality-12 in East Rukum.

Mande Tamang, 68, a resident of Sindhupalchowk Barabise municipality-2 passenger of a bolero died on the spot and the another passenger of that bolero Rajkumar BK, 18, resident of same place was seriously injured and receiving treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital. Bolero fell off some 7 meter off the road. Driver of a bolero is under police custody.