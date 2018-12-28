Japan Constructed Classrooms For Shree Basdev Das School In Dhanusha District

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract for the construction of classrooms for Shree Basdev Das School, which is located in Dhanusha District. The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Shyam Sundar Chaudhary, Chairman of Bikash Foundation, a local NGO that supports the development of the Terai Region.

The Project for the Construction of Classrooms of Basdev Primary School in Dhanusha District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 87,685 (approximately NPR 9.5 million).

According to press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal, the project will support the construction of new classrooms for the students of Class One to Three. Currently, the school has 425 students from Early Child Development level to Class Six. Due to the limited numbers of classrooms, some classrooms accommodate 60-120 students in one room. This cause students to have difficulty in their study, especially during the hot and humid summer of the region. With the objective of improving the situation, four classrooms will be built to accommodate some of the students from the saturated classes, creating a more comfortable learning environment.

The school was established in 1985 and since then it has been contributing to provide primary education to the local children. The Bikash Foundation has been working in the areas of education and community development for the Terai Region since 2008 and it will implement this project for the school.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute to improve the learning environment of the school and enhance the quality education for the children of the Terai Region. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.