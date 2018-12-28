Japan Constructed Classrooms For Shree Basdev Das School In Dhanusha District

The Project for the Construction of Classrooms of Basdev Primary School in Dhanusha District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 87,685 (approximately NPR 9.5 million).

Dec. 28, 2018, 9:12 a.m.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Masamichi Saigo, signed a grant contract for the construction of classrooms for Shree Basdev Das School, which is located in Dhanusha District. The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Shyam Sundar Chaudhary, Chairman of Bikash Foundation, a local NGO that supports the development of the Terai Region.

The Project for the Construction of Classrooms of Basdev Primary School in Dhanusha District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 87,685 (approximately NPR 9.5 million).

According to press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal, the project will support the construction of new classrooms for the students of Class One to Three. Currently, the school has 425 students from Early Child Development level to Class Six. Due to the limited numbers of classrooms, some classrooms accommodate 60-120 students in one room. This cause students to have difficulty in their study, especially during the hot and humid summer of the region. With the objective of improving the situation, four classrooms will be built to accommodate some of the students from the saturated classes, creating a more comfortable learning environment.

IMG_2088.JPG

The school was established in 1985 and since then it has been contributing to provide primary education to the local children. The Bikash Foundation has been working in the areas of education and community development for the Terai Region since 2008 and it will implement this project for the school.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute to improve the learning environment of the school and enhance the quality education for the children of the Terai Region. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Killed And 4 Injured In 3 Separate Road Accidents
Dec 28, 2018
5 Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents
Dec 27, 2018
Nepal Idol Od’s Mother Dies In Electrocution
Dec 26, 2018
Four Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents
Dec 26, 2018
7 Years Old Girl Raped In Saptari
Dec 26, 2018

More on National

India’s New Electricity Regulations Paves a Way To Export Nepal’s Energy To Third Country (With A Full Document) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
NEPAL’S HERITAGE RECONSTRUCTION AFTER THE EARTHQUAKE Kathmandu’s Temple Troubles By Saima Pun 5 days, 9 hours ago
ADB SASEC ROAD Road To Prosperity By Keshab Poudel 5 days, 22 hours ago
MANITA AND SHRINKHALA Hits And Misses By A Correspondent 5 days, 23 hours ago
Chhaupadi: A Taboo Leading To Death And Various Health Issues In Women By Shweta Singh 5 days, 23 hours ago
HERITAGE RECONSTRUCTION Hurting Friendly Support By António Guterres 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

3 Killed And 4 Injured In 3 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2018
Manang Temperature Decreases To -20 Degrees Celsius By News Desk Dec 28, 2018
When New Yorkers Feared It Was An Alien Invasion By News Desk Dec 28, 2018
Weakened Bangladesh Opposition Hopes For Change In Sunday’s Election By Reuters Dec 28, 2018
Simmba Actor Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Is A Bonafide Big Screen Director By News Desk Dec 28, 2018
5 Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75