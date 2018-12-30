President, PM Extends Best Wishes On Tamu Lhosar

Dec. 30, 2018, 12:54 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli have extended messages of best wishes to all Gurung community living at home and abroad on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar.

President Bhandari in her message, has wished for happiness, peace, mutual harmony and prosperity to the community and all Nepalis. The President further mentions that the Gurung community has played important roles in promoting cultural tourism and boosting the rural economy in the country.

She also said that such cultural entities are unique in the world and such kinds of cultural diversities should be protected even to promote economic tourism in the nation.

Lhosar-08-180x135.jpg

In his message, PM Oli said that the government was at work to create an equitable society by removing existing discriminations and inequalities.

“The government has started the campaign of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’. Supports and constructive roles from all quarters are needed to materialise the campaign. I hope the Tamu community will cooperate with the government in this campaign,” the PM states in the message

Courtesy: Rastriya Samachar Samiti

News Desk

