3 Killed In 3 Separate Road Accidents

Dec. 31, 2018, 1:20 p.m.

Three people killed in three separate road accidents in Dang, Udayepur and Sindhuli districts.

Jeevan BK, 18, a resident of Salyan Damachour died on the spot. A Tractor overturned due to over speeding at Dang Tulasipur road.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Susan Shrestha, 19, a resident of Triyuga municipality-2 helper of the tractor died on the spot when he stuck on the tyres of the tractor. Accident occurred at Udayepur Chaudandighad due to the over speed of the tractor.

Ramji Kingring Magar, 17, a resident of Sunkoshi rural municipality-4 died at District hospital, Sindhuli during the treatment. Accident occurred when a tractor went out of control due to speeding.

