Economic Cooperation Between Sri Lanka And Nepal

Jan. 2, 2019, 11:52 a.m.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Nepal together with Nepal- Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce & Industry organized a Programme on “Promotion of Economic relations between Sri Lanka and Nepal” at the Hotel Radission on Friday, 28th December 2018.

Swarna Perera, the Ambassador and Ramesh Maharjan, President of Nepal- Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce & Industry graced the occasion.

The President of Nepal Association of Tour Operators (NATO), President of Nepal Association of Tour & Travel Agents (NATTA) Marketing Director of Ncell and Marketing Director of Hotel Hyatt in Kathmandu, were among the speakers of the programme.

Over 120 guests, including Tour Operators, Travel Journalists and members of the Chambers in Nepal were present at the programme.

48939819_2105137409785717_7760515087894315008_o.jpg

According to press released issued by The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Nepal, the event commenced with introductory remarks by Ambassador Swarna Perera, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic relations between the two countries. Her speech was followed by a power point presentation which focused on Trade, Tourism and Investment opportunities in Sri Lanka. She highlighted tourist attractions in Sri Lanka during her presentation.

While speaking on behalf of the Nepal – Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce & Industry Marketing Director of Ncell said regular interactions including bilateral consultation and visits of dignitaries would be helpful for building strong and long-standing trade and economic relations between Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The Presidents of NATTA and NATO emphasized the importance of air connectivity between the main commercial cities of the two countries in order for promotion of Tourism.

