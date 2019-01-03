Six People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents

Six persons killed in four separate road accidents in Dhanusha, Dhading, Nawalparasi Districts. According to Central News Desk of Nepal Police, eighteen years old Drishya Shrestha of Nagrain Municipality -5 of Dhasnusha district died after a pickup van hit a motorbike he was travelling. Scoter driver Rajkumar Jha, 18, of same municipality is undergoing a treatment in Janakpur Zonal Hospital. Police is searching absconded driver.

Similarly, Ramashis Yadav, 60, of Mukhiyapatti Mushaniya Rural Municipality of Dhanusha died after a motorbike hit him.

Fifty five years old Rimke Pariyar of Dhading Nilkantha Municipality died after a truck he was travelling crashed in the road. Five other injured in the accidents were admitted to the District Hospital in Dhading Besi of Dhading District.

Twenty five years old Madan Chaudhari of Ramgram Municipality of Nawalparasi West died after a truck hit his bicycle. He died while undergoing a treatment at local Hospital.

Thirty-five years old Bishal Gurung, a resident of Siddharthnagar Municipality, died after a motorbike he was driving crashed chrashed in Sunwal Municipality-4 of Jyamire.

Likewise, one killed in road accidents in Sunsari districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, Giriraj Dhakal, 50, a resident of Morang, Biratnagar died at Neuro Hospital, Biratnagar during the treatment.

An accident occurred when a truck knocked down a scooter. Truck driver is under police custody.