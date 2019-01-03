Global IME Bank Ltd Connected With Nepse Online Share System

Global IME Bank Ltd has connected with Nepse Online share system. According to a press release issued by the bank, bank’s customers can now make share transactions including purchasing and sale and transfer of money through the online system.

Global Bank has introduced Global Share Investment Saving Account to provide additional services to investors. Under this system, investors can transact the share including purchasing and selling through automatic online system.

Along with higher interest rate, customers will also receive free viber, mobile banking and free Demat Account and Debit Card. Besides, customers will also receive information regarding IPO,FPO, Aswa facility, Internet Banking and free check book. The bank will also provide locker, credit card and fifty percent rebate in loan processing.

Those who have saving account in the bank can also secure internet banking service and online share transactions.