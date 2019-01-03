Kathmandu Valley Hospital To Provide 15 Percent Discount To Global IME Bank’s Customers

Jan. 3, 2019, 3:31 p.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd and Kathmandu Valley Hospital Signs agreement to sign an agreement under which the hospital will provide concession to various services and facilities to bank’s customers.

According to a bank, the agreement aimed to provide its customers quality health services in Nepal. Head of Card Sales, Distribution and Promotion Department of Global Bank Ltd Rabindra Dhakal and CEO of Hospital Shyam Kumar Shrestha inked the agreement.

In addition to banking facilities, bank is also providing many other facilities to its customers. As per the agreement, those who receives Debit, Credit and privilege card will get up to 15 percent discount in the bank.

