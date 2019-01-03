Winter Soul Food At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

Jan. 3, 2019, 9:22 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu’s signature restaurant, Rox, presents winter soul food to keep you warm and cosy this season. The menu features seasonal and local ingredients and vegetables that keep the body warm as their digestion is slower, generating more heat.

According to press release issued by Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, Chef Dhiraj has prepared the menu, which is high in nutrients that improve blood circulation and increase energy.

Date: 4 January through 3 February 2019

Time: 6:00 PM-10:00 PM

Venue: Rox Restaurant

Rate: À la carte

Some specialties of the menu are:

Grilled chicken salad

Grilled Chicken Salad (2).JPG

Warm chicken breast served with mixed lettuce such as iceberg, rucola and oak leaves, straight from the hotel’s own herb garden and garnished with pomegranate seeds. This lean protein including loads of lettuce makes for an easy and nutritious winter meal.

Linguini primavera

Linguini primavera (2).jpg

This modern classic primavera tossed with light olive oil and butter focuses on simple and ultra-seasonal winter vegetables.

Chicken scaloppini

Chicken-scaloppini.jpg

Flattened chicken breast topped with lemon juice sage and capers and served along with parsley mashed potato is a perfect winter warmer.

Salmon with saffron fettuccini

Salmon With Saffron Fettuccini-2019.jpg

Norwegian salmon served with home-made fettuccini is a quick and easy winter feast, and the high-protein salmon is sure to keep winter at bay.

