Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned Player Of The Year At 2018 Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned Player Of The Year At 2018 Globe Soccer Awards

Jan. 4, 2019, 10:01 a.m.

Ronaldo was nominated in the player of the year category, alongside France duo Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. The Portuguese enjoyed a fruitful 2018, having helped Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title.

The 33-year-old also emerged top scorer in the Champions League, after netting an impressive 15 goals en route to Madrid’s triumph. Meanwhile, Mbappe and Griezmann also won multiple trophies in the year under, having played a key role in France’s World Cup triumph earlier in July.

The heart of the matter

Despite the contest, Ronaldo beat off competition from the France duo to win the best ‘Player of the year’ category at the 2018 Globe Soccer Awards. This means the Portuguese has now won the prestigious individual award five times, having also won it last year.

The Juventus star also won the 'goal of the year' award following his spectacular overhead kick against current club Juventus.

"The year has started very well with this fantastic award, and with this beautiful goal that I, unfortunately, scored against my current team, so I'm not totally happy (smiles),” Ronaldo said upon receiving his award.

"I thank the fans who voted for me, the goal is to keep scoring. I've scored almost 700 goals in my career and this is more beautiful than I first thought.”

What’s next

Ronaldo has added one award to his already impressive trophy cabinet and it is certain that the Portuguese will be looking forward to retaining the award once again at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, for immediate targets, the 33-year-old would definitely be aiming to help Juventus wrap up the Series A title as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Courtesy: Sportskeeda

News Desk

Nancy Pelosi Elected Speaker Of The House Of Representatives For The Second Time
Jan 04, 2019
China Releases Pictures from Moon's Far Side
Jan 04, 2019
Government Formed A Committee To Probe Irregularities On Nepal Airlines A330 Deal
Jan 04, 2019
Man City Defeats Liverpool 2-1
Jan 04, 2019
7 Killed In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Factory In Delhi
Jan 04, 2019

More on Sports

Man City Defeats Liverpool 2-1 By News Desk 17 hours, 34 minutes ago
Serena Williams & Roger Federer To Play For First Time By News Desk 3 days, 18 hours ago
Serie A Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice As VAR Helps Juventus To 2-1 Win By News Desk 5 days, 18 hours ago
India Vs Australia 3rd Test: India Beat Australia By 137 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In Series By News Desk 5 days, 18 hours ago
Liverpool Thump Newcastle To Extend Lead At Top By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Serie A Roundup: Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo Saves 10-Man Juventus’ Unbeaten Record By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nancy Pelosi Elected Speaker Of The House Of Representatives For The Second Time By News Desk Jan 04, 2019
Media Person Rabi Lamicchane Secured Divorce From His Wife By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2019
Nepal Museum Association Provides Support To Spinal Cord Injury Network By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2019
China Releases Pictures from Moon's Far Side By News Desk Jan 04, 2019
Government Formed A Committee To Probe Irregularities On Nepal Airlines A330 Deal By News Desk Jan 04, 2019
7 Killed In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Factory In Delhi By News Desk Jan 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75