Golden Globes 2019: Bohemian Rhapsody And Rami Malek Are Surprise Winners

Jan. 8, 2019, 9:12 a.m.

Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody was the surprise winner of two major prizes at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

The Freddie Mercury biopic took home the trophies for best film drama and best drama actor for its star Rami Malek, who played the late frontman.

Despite being heavily tipped and nominated for five prizes, A Star Is Born took home just one award - best original song for Shallow.

Green Book was the night's other big film winner, scooping three prizes.

It won best musical or comedy film, best screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

_105083964_aliretuers.jpg

Set in the 1960s and co-starring Viggo Mortensen, Green Book tells the story of an African-American musician who hires an Italian-American driver to take him on a tour of the Deep South.

Its Golden Globes victories mark it out as one of the favourites for next month's Oscars.

Bohemian Rhapsody's wins come despite mixed reviews and upheaval during production.

Its original director Bryan Singer was fired from the film due to "unreliable behaviour" amid reports that he had clashed with Malek on set. Dexter Fletcher was brought in to complete the project.

_105066487_bohemian-rhapsody-df-11915_r2_rgb.jpg

But it has been a box office hit and Malek's name will be now be in the mix come the Oscar nominations later this month.

In his acceptance speech on Sunday, Malek did not thank Singer, but instead paid tribute to Queen and said he was "beyond moved" to have won.

"To you, Brian May, to you, Roger Taylor, for ensuring that authenticity remains in the world," he said. Both May and Taylor attended the ceremony.

He dedicated the award to Mercury, who died in 1991, adding: "This is for and because of you, gorgeous!"

One of the night's other big surprises in the film categories was Glenn Close winning best drama actress for her role in The Wife.

She beat off competition from Lady Gaga, who had been widely expected to win for A Star Is Born.

In an impassioned speech, Close spoke about the importance of women following their dreams and not just looking after their home lives.

She said: "Women, we are nurturers, that is what is expected of us. We have our husband and our children and we have to find personal fulfilment and follow our dreams and we have to say, 'I can do that' and, 'I should be allowed to do that'."

_105083459_glennclosereuters.jpg

Key Golden Globes winners:

  • Best film drama - Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Best film comedy or musical - Green Book
  • Best actor in a film drama - Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
  • Best actress in a film drama - Glenn Close (The Wife)
  • Best actor in a film comedy/musical - Christian Bale (Vice)
  • Best actress in a film comedy/musical - Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
  • Best TV drama - The Americans
  • Best TV comedy - The Kominsky Method
  • Best actor in a TV drama - Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
  • Best actress in a TV drama - Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Best actor in a TV comedy - Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
  • Best actress in a TV comedy - Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)
  • Best limited TV series - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Best actor in a limited TV series - Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace)
  • Best actress in a limited TV series - Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

