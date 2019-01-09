4 Persons Killed And 2 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents

4 Persons Killed And 2 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents

Jan. 9, 2019, 2:25 p.m.

Four persons killed and two injured in four separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Dang and Siraha Districts.

A bus knocked down an unidentified around fifty years old woman. She died at Nepal Medical College, Attarkhel Kathmandu during the treatment. Bus and Bus driver is under police custody.

Sahid Tamang, 29, a resident of Chagunarayan municipality-4 died at Yuwamura Hospital, Sallaghari during the treatment. Shekbahadur Tamang, 27, ridding as a pillion was seriously injured and receiving treatment at same hospital. Accident occurred due to speeding.

According to Central News Desk of Nepal Police, Ramu Budamagar, 22, a resident of Puthan died on the spot when a tractor over turned at Dang Ghorahi road.

Sushilkumar Pal, 24, a resident of Siraha Aarnma rural municipality-1 died at Zonal Hospital Inarwa during the treatment and Suraj Paswan, 22, riding as a pillion was injured and receiving treatment at Mangalam Hospital. Accident occurred due to speeding.

