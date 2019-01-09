COSAN celebrates 24th Annual General Assembly

Courier Service Association of Nepal (COSAN) celebrates its 24th annual General Assembly. Under the President Govinda Dhungel there were 15 members and remaining other were chosen through the election.

According to COSAN, COSAN 10th executive committee members were President Govinda Dhungel, Senior Vice President Devendra Khadka, vice president Durga Prasad Subedi and Anil Raj Bhandari. General Secretary Sanjay Mandal, secretary Til Raj Khatiwoda and Treasurer Raj Kumar Samari were also involved in the program.

Department Of Information And Broadcasting Minister Gokul Baskota was the chief guest of the program. According to Baskota, to develop the Courier Service we need the proper and stable rules and regulation.

“Courier Service has been able to provide employment opportunity for more than ten thousand people” President Govinda Dhungel.

In abroad, government courier service has been able to develop with the help private sector. So, in the context of Nepal also we have to follow the same trends like in abroad and it can be easy to access and easy to use by the people.