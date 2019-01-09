Foreign Min Gyawali Off To New Delhi Tomorrow

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is leaving for New Delhi on 10 January 2019 to participate in the fourth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

Jan. 9, 2019, 9:08 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is leaving for New Delhi on 10 January 2019 to participate in the fourth edition of the Raisina Dialogue. The Foreign Minister will address the forum on the same day. Being organized by the Observer Research Foundation in association with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the theme of this year's Raisina Dialogue is 'A World Re-order: New Geometrics, Fluid Partnerships, Uncertain Outcomes'.

According to press release issued by Minister for Foreign Affairs, during the visit, Gyawali will also meet high-level officials of the Government of India. He is scheduled to return Kathmandu on 11 January 2019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

4 Persons Killed And 2 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents
Jan 09, 2019
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Chairman Govinda Das Shrestha Passes Away 87
Jan 09, 2019
COSAN celebrates 24th Annual General Assembly
Jan 09, 2019
GBG Bizfest 2019 : Increasing Attraction Of Youths In Startups
Jan 09, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Global Campaign To Inspire Travellers To Explore New Destinations In 2019
Jan 09, 2019

More on News

COSAN celebrates 24th Annual General Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 54 minutes ago
Pakistani Embassy Sets-up Computer Lab in Bharatpur School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Afghanistan Gold Mine Collapse Kills 30 By News Desk 2 days, 19 hours ago
Japanese Foreign Minister To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
China's Population 'To Peak' In 2029 At 1.44 Billion By News Desk 3 days, 17 hours ago
Saudi Women To Get Divorce Confirmation By Text Message By News Desk 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Salah Voted African Footballer Of The Year By Reuters Jan 09, 2019
4 Persons Killed And 2 Injured In 4 Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2019
Saudi Woman 'Given Refugee Status' By News Desk Jan 09, 2019
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Chairman Govinda Das Shrestha Passes Away 87 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2019
CES 2019: Google Brings A Disney-Like Ride To Tech Show By News Desk Jan 09, 2019
GBG Bizfest 2019 : Increasing Attraction Of Youths In Startups By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75