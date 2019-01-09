Foreign Min Gyawali Off To New Delhi Tomorrow

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is leaving for New Delhi on 10 January 2019 to participate in the fourth edition of the Raisina Dialogue. The Foreign Minister will address the forum on the same day. Being organized by the Observer Research Foundation in association with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the theme of this year's Raisina Dialogue is 'A World Re-order: New Geometrics, Fluid Partnerships, Uncertain Outcomes'.

According to press release issued by Minister for Foreign Affairs, during the visit, Gyawali will also meet high-level officials of the Government of India. He is scheduled to return Kathmandu on 11 January 2019.