Qatar Airways Launches Global Campaign To Inspire Travellers To Explore New Destinations In 2019

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce its latest global sales promotion designed to inspire passengers to explore new and exciting destinations in 2019. Qatar Airways’ passengers can enjoy exclusive discounts during this special promotion, where every journey to a destination becomes an unforgettable chapter, an experience that will create exciting stories to tell.

The promotion is valid on all Qatar Airways flights booked from 7 - 16 January 2019 for travel between 7 January and 31 December 2019. Passengers who book during the promotion period can take advantage of up to 50 per cent discount on fares and will also receive 50 per cent bonus Qmiles and Qpoints in Economy Class and double Qmiles and Qpoints in Business and First Class.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Ehab Amin, said: “We are delighted to invite all our passengers to start planning their next trip with this exciting global promotion offering extensive discounts across all cabin classes on all flights. No matter where passengers choose to travel, when they experience a new destination first-hand, they become the author of their own unique story. With this new promotion, passengers can easily choose their next adventure and are truly spoilt for choice with Qatar Airways’ ever-expanding global network of more than 160 destinations.

“We are also committed to bringing people from around the world to Doha, not only to experience our five-star gateway Hamad International Airport during transit, but also to make Qatar a holiday destination of choice for our passengers.”

According to press release issued by Qatar Airways, to take advantage of this offer, passengers can visit https://www.qatarairways.com/en-np/offers/new-journey.html or any Qatar Airways sales office, or contact their nearest travel agent.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines, Qatar Airways has a modern fleet of more than 200 aircraft flying to business and leisure destinations across six continents. Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class, ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’ in the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

The airline recently launched direct services to Gothenburg, Sweden; Mombasa, Kenya; and Da Nang, Vietnam. It has a host of new destination launches planned for 2019, including Valletta, Malta and Isfahan, Iran, to name just a few.