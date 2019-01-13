Nepal and France Launch Commemorative Events To Mark 70th Anniversary

Nepal and France Launch Commemorative Events To Mark 70th Anniversary

Jan. 13, 2019, 12:52 p.m.

Nepal and France launched the commemorative events to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and France. The Secretary-General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Maurice Gourdault-Montagne visited Nepal to launch historic program.

The Secretary-General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Maurice Gourdault-Montagne completed his official visit in Kathmandu. He visited Nepal at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi.

During his visit Gourdault-Montagne and Bairagi led their respective delegations to Nepal-France bilateral consultations held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singhadurbar, Kathmandu. The two sides discussed bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest in the consultations.

20190109_175604.jpg

They exchanged views on common values shared by both countries in their foreign policies and actions, as well as their preference for multilateralism and the rules-based international order. They also emphasized the need to look ahead and to address common global challenges including social inequality, climate change, threat to multilateralism and developmental issues such as trade, investment, tourism, transportation, access to digitalization, environment etc.

Following the consultations, a joint press briefing was organized in the Ministry. On the occasion, Shrinkhala Khatiwada, Miss Nepal 2018 and Top 12 Contestant of Miss World 2018, was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for the commemorative events marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and France.

The letter of appointment was handed over to Khatiwada jointly by Gourdault-Montagne and Bairagi. Her association with the anniversary is expected to contribute to reaching out to a wider public audience, especially the youth in conveying a message of goodwill, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

A special commemorative logo designed by Aayush Kunwar, a student of Ecole Victor Hugo Manjushree Vidyapith, was also unveiled during the press briefing. The French Ambassador to Nepal François-Xavier Leger explained the rationale behind launching the logo and its selection process.

Secretary-General Mr Gourdault-Montagne will also pay a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, during this visit.

The Secretary General's visit was a part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and France (established on 20 April 1949). The French Embassy in Kathmandu in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal will be organizing various events throughout 2019 to mark and celebrate the 70th anniversary.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend
Jan 13, 2019
Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets External Affairs Minister of India Swaraj
Jan 13, 2019
Japan Hands Over Latest Diagnostic Devices to Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre
Jan 13, 2019
President of India Confers Honorary Rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief General Thapa
Jan 13, 2019
6 Persons Killed And 6 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accidents
Jan 11, 2019

More on News

Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets External Affairs Minister of India Swaraj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Latest Diagnostic Devices to Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
President of India Confers Honorary Rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
Embassy Of India Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Wife Divorcing After 25 Years By News Desk 3 days, 14 hours ago
Foreign Min Gyawali Off To New Delhi Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2019
Stat Corruption And Bleeding Tax Payers By Kedar Neupane Jan 13, 2019
COMMUNITY MANAGED IRRIGATION Small Is Beautiful By Keshab Poudel Jan 13, 2019
Loktantra's Tottering Edifice By Dipak Gyawali Jan 12, 2019
Water Governance Challenge: To Develop Or To Manage? By Pratik Poudel Jan 12, 2019
“Abiding Constitution Will Avert Conflict” By Keshab Poudel Jan 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75