Aquaman Crosses 1 Billion Dollar Mark Worldwide

Aquaman Crosses 1 Billion Dollar Mark Worldwide

Jan. 14, 2019, 7:51 a.m.

Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman has done what none of the other DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies could do. It has crossed the coveted 1 billion dollar mark at the box office worldwide. The movie released on December 14 in India and on December 21 in North American theaters.

This James Wan directorial took full advantage of the extended Christmas weekend in its home market and knocked the other two concurrent releases — Bumblebee and Mary Poppins Returns — out of the park. It was released in China on December 7 to get a head start in the big Chinese market

Aquaman starred Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

The movie was based on the DC Comics character Arthur Curry and his alter-ego, Aquaman, a half-Atlantean, half-human who is caught in the conflict between the surface world and the Atlanteans.

Arthur’s half-brother King Orm (Wilson) wants to wage war against humans for polluting the oceans for centuries. Arthur is exhorted by Mera, the daughter of the king of an Atlantean tribe, to stop him.

Directed by horror veteran James Wan, Aquaman received a 64% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus read, “Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”

Aquaman has already beaten the other DC Extended Universe movies when it comes to global box office figures. It surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s 873.6 million dollars to achieve this feat.

Courtesy: The India Express

News Desk

'Decisive Moment' In Fighting Killer Disease
Jan 14, 2019
Premier League: David De Gea’s Saves Help Manchester United Beat Tottenham At Wembley
Jan 14, 2019
Polish Mayor Stabbed At Charity Event
Jan 14, 2019
Decreased Deep Sleep May Signal Alzheimer’s Disease: Study
Jan 11, 2019
Signals From Space: What Are They?
Jan 11, 2019

More on Entertainment

Paresh Rawal To Play PM Narendra Modi In Another Biopic By News Desk 4 days ago
Arshad Warsi On Munna Bhai 3: The Script Is Ready, Will Go On Floors This Year By News Desk 5 days ago
Golden Globes 2019: Bohemian Rhapsody And Rami Malek Are Surprise Winners By News Desk 6 days ago
Dr Hook's Ray Sawyer Dies Aged 81 By News Desk 1 week, 5 days ago
Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Dipika Kakar Is The Winner By News Desk 2 weeks ago
Simmba Actor Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Is A Bonafide Big Screen Director By News Desk 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

'Decisive Moment' In Fighting Killer Disease By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Premier League: David De Gea’s Saves Help Manchester United Beat Tottenham At Wembley By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Lionel Messi Scores 400th La Liga Goal For Barcelona By Reuters Jan 14, 2019
Polish Mayor Stabbed At Charity Event By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
“What The UN Sees As A Challenge For Nepal … Is Inclusion” By Saima Pun Jan 14, 2019
NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75