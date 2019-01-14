Global IME Bank Announces 16 Percent Bonus Share

Global IME Bank announced 16 percent dividend to each of its shareholders from the actual profits. Global IME Bank’ 12th General Assembly passed special proposal to distribute bonus share. After distribution of bonus share, Global IME Bank’s paid capital will reach 10.31 billion.

Chaired by Bank’s chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal, 12 General Assembly concluded after passing the special resolution. Global Bank has 133 branches, 143 ATM, 7 extension counters, 15 Revenue Counters, 116 branchless banking service, 3 representatives and contract office in foreign countries.

The bank has been providing services to its 9.5 million customers throughout the country.

In different event, Global IME Bank opens its 117 branchless banking service in Chuhade of Triyuga Municipality of Udayapur District. The service will be under bank’s Gaighat branch. This newly opened branchless service will provide banking services to rural parts of Nepal.