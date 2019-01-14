Global IME Bank Announces 16 Percent Bonus Share

Global IME Bank Announces 16 Percent Bonus Share

Jan. 14, 2019, 4:01 p.m.

Global IME Bank announced 16 percent dividend to each of its shareholders from the actual profits. Global IME Bank’ 12th General Assembly passed special proposal to distribute bonus share. After distribution of bonus share, Global IME Bank’s paid capital will reach 10.31 billion.

Chaired by Bank’s chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal, 12 General Assembly concluded after passing the special resolution. Global Bank has 133 branches, 143 ATM, 7 extension counters, 15 Revenue Counters, 116 branchless banking service, 3 representatives and contract office in foreign countries.

The bank has been providing services to its 9.5 million customers throughout the country.

In different event, Global IME Bank opens its 117 branchless banking service in Chuhade of Triyuga Municipality of Udayapur District. The service will be under bank’s Gaighat branch. This newly opened branchless service will provide banking services to rural parts of Nepal.

photo (20).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kshitiz Learning Fair 2075 Concludes
Jan 14, 2019
NIBL Opens Provincial Offices In All Seven Provinces
Jan 14, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Global Campaign To Inspire Travelers to Explore New Destinations in 2019
Jan 14, 2019
NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend
Jan 13, 2019
Nepal and France Launch Commemorative Events To Mark 70th Anniversary
Jan 13, 2019

More on Economy

NIBL Opens Provincial Offices In All Seven Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 14 minutes ago
FDI ENVIRONMENT Not Friendly By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 7 hours ago
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono Courtesy Calls On President By News Desk 4 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal, Japan Formally Implemented The Revised Air Service Agreement (ASA) By News Desk 4 days, 5 hours ago
Japan Will Send Technical Team To Nepal By News Desk 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Kshitiz Learning Fair 2075 Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Global Campaign To Inspire Travelers to Explore New Destinations in 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2019
Black Box Found From Crashed Lion Air Plane By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
'Decisive Moment' In Fighting Killer Disease By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Aquaman Crosses 1 Billion Dollar Mark Worldwide By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Premier League: David De Gea’s Saves Help Manchester United Beat Tottenham At Wembley By News Desk Jan 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75