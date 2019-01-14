Polish Mayor Stabbed At Charity Event

Polish Mayor Stabbed At Charity Event

Jan. 14, 2019, 7:41 a.m.

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk has been seriously injured after being stabbed on stage at the country's biggest charity event, officials say.

Pawel Adamowicz, 53, had to be resuscitated at the scene and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The 27-year-old suspect, who has a criminal record, has been detained.

He reportedly shouted that he had been wrongfully imprisoned under the previous government, led by the mayor's former party.

What do we know about the attack?

The incident took place at the finale of the annual Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity event, which was attended by hundreds of people.

Television footage showed the suspect, who was released from prison recently, shouting "Adamowicz is dead" and saying he had been tortured in prison.

Polish media initially reported he had access to the stage using a media badge but this has not been officially confirmed.

_105169522_745df680-be0d-4df4-bb2b-5c30a81797cb.jpg

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was informed that "doctors succeeded in reanimating the heart of the seriously injured mayor".

"There is hope but his condition is very difficult," he said on Twitter, calling on people to pray for Mr Adamowicz .

What has the reaction been?

The stabbing, during an event that raises money for children's hospitals, has shocked Poland, the BBC's Adam Easton in Warsaw reports.

Mr Adamowicz is a well-known political figure who has been mayor of Gdansk, a Baltic port city, for 20 years, our correspondent adds.

Moments before the attack, he posted a picture on his Instagram from the stage of the event, where dozens of people were holding white lights.

The popular mayor, a former member of Poland's main opposition Civic Platform party, is seen as a liberal voice and has supported rights for minorities.

Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said the attack was "an act of inexplicable barbarism".

_105169525_c25fd2db-8f7f-4d96-b11f-9a16fca8647c.jpg

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter: "The attack on life and health of Paul Adamowicz is worthy of the highest condemnation."

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

'Decisive Moment' In Fighting Killer Disease
Jan 14, 2019
Aquaman Crosses 1 Billion Dollar Mark Worldwide
Jan 14, 2019
Premier League: David De Gea’s Saves Help Manchester United Beat Tottenham At Wembley
Jan 14, 2019
Decreased Deep Sleep May Signal Alzheimer’s Disease: Study
Jan 11, 2019
Signals From Space: What Are They?
Jan 11, 2019

More on International

Trump Digs In As Shutdown Continues By News Desk 3 days ago
Trump Storms Out Of Meeting With Democrats, Says ‘Total Waste Of Time. Bye Bye’ By Reuters 4 days ago
Saudi Woman 'Given Refugee Status' By News Desk 4 days, 19 hours ago
CES 2019: Google Brings A Disney-Like Ride To Tech Show By News Desk 4 days, 23 hours ago
North Korea’s Kim Visits China For Summit With Xi, Amid Plans For Second Meeting With Trump By Reuters 6 days ago
Malaysia’s King Abdicates After Two Years On Throne By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

'Decisive Moment' In Fighting Killer Disease By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Aquaman Crosses 1 Billion Dollar Mark Worldwide By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Premier League: David De Gea’s Saves Help Manchester United Beat Tottenham At Wembley By News Desk Jan 14, 2019
Lionel Messi Scores 400th La Liga Goal For Barcelona By Reuters Jan 14, 2019
“What The UN Sees As A Challenge For Nepal … Is Inclusion” By Saima Pun Jan 14, 2019
NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75