“What The UN Sees As A Challenge For Nepal … Is Inclusion”

What is it like working with the various UN agencies in Nepal? Have you ever faced any difficulties in your time as Resident Coordinator?

The main challenge is very often to make each agency understand that while their work in their very sector has to be done in a certain way, but they have to consider the big picture. […] That’s the reality, while an agency has a very specific mandate, the impact of the work that is done in this very sector of activity or on these very specific target groups, has a far-reaching impact on other groups or other sectors. The challenge is always to make sure that this collaboration between the agencies happen. The other one is also to work with the government, because the same, the government also has its own structure, we come in support to these structures but we don’t intervene on everything, we don’t work on all sectors […] The role of the UN is not only to work with the government but to support member states and the member states is composed of civil society and population. So, part of the work we do is to work with civil society, to help civil society be better organised for instance. We also do capacity building of NGOs and we also use NGOs as implementing partners. […] The work of coordination is also a challenge in itself because in reality, nobody wants to be coordinated. […] So, coordination means that you constantly have to convince people and to demonstrate your added value when you as a coordinator come and intervene, it is for the betterment of what is being done. […]

Actually, you know what, in coordination people always realise how important it is when you don’t have it. When suddenly coordination fails, for whatever reason, then this is when the crowd starts, “Oh my gosh, we need to be coordinated!”

The UN has continuously been supporting Nepal for sustainable peace through its transition from a constitutional monarchy to a federal republic, could you describe how the UN has been supporting Nepal through that?

The UN has been operating in Nepal for more than 50 years. […] The role of the UN is to adjust to the needs of the country with a view to helping the country build its development so that it can become a developed and peaceful country. […] One big chunk of the work that the UN does, it’s really to help build the institutions, the main agency that is involved in that is actually the UNDP. When the country started a war, the role of the UN has been much more to help in the context of war and to assist the population. […] We look at issues of protection because people are exposed to violence, civil population are killed […] One work of the UN has been to help facilitate the discussion between the warring parties to find a settlement and to find a peace agreement. This is how the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) was signed in 2006. Following the years after the signature, this was when the UN was present in the form of a political mission admin, the United Nations Mission in Nepal. At that moment it meant, while the work of the specialised agencies somewhat was continuing at a lower pace, the big chunk of the activity of the UN through the mission was to assist the two signatories to the peace agreement to implement the peace agreement because it had a number of components. […] Then once the country considered it had implemented almost everything of the peace agreement, this was when the country requested the mission, therefore, to close down so the UN went back to their mode of supporting the development. We went from one first stage of helping a country constitute itself and develop itself as a full-fledged country member of the UN, to a more humanitarian protection mode in that type of intervention, to a more political intervention for the peace agreement, then now to a more development setting.

How do you see Nepal's progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

First, I have to say that Nepal is one of those countries that has done quite good with the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) which were the predecessor to the SDGs. It’s even admirable that the country has achieved such a good result with the MDGs because the period of the MDGs was 2000-2015, part of that period Nepal was, for 6 years, in a war situation. […] I think the country is quite well positioned to also achieve good results for the SDGs. Now, the SDGs started in 2015 and it’s only been 3 years, so it’s a bit too early to say whether the country has achieved anything that is important.

Nevertheless, what is important to know is that the country has demonstrated that it is fully committed to achieving the SDGs and there are a number of actions that the country has done. First of all, Nepal was the first country in the world to issue a position paper on the SDGs even before the SDGs were signed, meaning Nepal really wanted to demonstrate its readiness to put in place all the necessary mechanisms to make sure that over the next 15 years it would do everything to achieve the SDGs. The second thing, Nepal has put in place as well, is a mechanism for coordination so there is a committee in order to coordinate the work on the SDGs, that involves the Prime Minister as well as the different Line Ministries. […] Thirdly, the country has already also worked on its budget and has itemised the budget along the SDG requirements, so it means that it’s very clear today if you take the budget of Nepal, how much of its budget is dedicated for each SDG.

Nepal is now preparing its fifteenth 3-year plan, it has all the activities that have been identified as the priority for Nepal, as per the government, and have been structured along the priorities of the SDGs. As the UN, we have worked with the government on all these stages, we have also helped develop some SDG-based planning guidelines, the National Planning Commission has actually elaborated those with our support. Right now, the country has engaged into a series of capacity building of the different provinces and the local governments to share these SDG-based planning guidelines […] This localisation is very important because in the context of a federal state, like we have in Nepal, local governments and provincial governments are closer to their constituencies, they know better what the needs are and therefore they can really have an approach that is tailormade to their provinces.

What difficulties do Nepal face in achieving the SDGs?

One of the variables is the financing of the SDGs because what has been very clear at the moment of the adaption of the 2030 Agenda, as we called the SDGs, was that the main funding for the SDGs has to come from the governments […] so the variable now is if the government is going to invest enough of its resources and if it’s going to manage them well […] otherwise they won’t realise them. […] There is another variable, Nepal is a very vulnerable country to disasters by its geographical position. Disasters like earthquakes and floods constitute serious hurdles for countries. […] Then the other variable is how much international communities are going to support Nepal because, as I say, the main donor for SDGs is the government itself […] But still, the international community is here to support Nepal in some of its endeavours […] The last variable that I want to raise is also how much the public own the SDGs, and when I say the public, I mean the civil society at large which includes the private sector, and really all the non-state actors. […] How much the people of Nepal really understand that the SDGs are their agenda and it depends on them working towards that, demanding that the government does what it should do. Also, the private sector making their activities align with the SDGs and so on. To summarise that, the SDGs are a big endeavour that cannot be achieved by one actor, it needs really a combination of all these actors to make sure that the country achieves it.

What areas of development do Nepal need to improve on?

First of all, the government has determined four sectors as its priority: infrastructure, […] agriculture, […] energy […] and tourism […]. Besides that, what the UN sees as a challenge for Nepal, one is inclusion. Despite the fact that Nepal has a new constitution that is quite good and has several provisions that allow the inclusion of the diversity of Nepal, ethnic and caste as well as inclusion of women which we have seen it through the election, Nepal continues to be a country where there is a lot of discrimination. While it is true that now you have 40% of women elected at local level and 33% of women elected at national level, this doesn’t mean that the situation is solved for women. […] Women are facing violence. You have cases of rape like we’ve heard with the Nirmala Panta case and on that there is still a huge level of impunity and impunity fuels the violence because then perpetrators know that nothing will happen to them. […] So that’s a big element of violence against women that deprive women of their right and impede them in becoming fully-fledged actors of development in Nepal, because when you’re beat up you can’t do much. Then you have harmful practises that still exist in Nepal like the Chhaupadi, […] also the issue of early marriage […] The state has a huge responsibility in going and educating these families and making sure they are sensitising the population that they can’t do that, protecting the girls from that, sanctioning the parents who do that […] Then you continue to have exclusion at an ethnic level and caste level, you still have, today, people who will not eat food prepared by Dalit - that is so medieval. Nowadays in Nepal, we can’t say that all people are equal, people don’t have the same access to all the opportunities. Then you have another type of inequality in Nepal, […] the geography has much more impact on malnutrition even than the ethnic group, so it means that this geographic inequality is an important factor that the government needs to address because the people whose level of human development is the lowest are the people living in the south of Nepal. […]

What does this mean?

It means people face multiple inequality. […] The country, as much as it wants to go forward, if it does not address these issues that are issues of human rights, the right to education, food, shelter, women having the same rights as men, it will not get far. […]

You really have to diversify your economy and you have to capitalise on the youth, that’s one of the other challenges of Nepal. […] These are the young people who will bring new ideas to develop Nepal; these are the young people who are going to change the mentality of Nepal; these are the young people who are going to say enough of the discrimination because the young people don’t believe in that, the young people have their hearts in the right place. […] Take the population of Nepal, discard the women who are usually left out of opportunities so half of the population is not here, discard the youth, discard the ethnic groups who are not considered worthy, who is left to develop the country? The men from a certain elite, above fifty – it’s very small! Are we going to develop Nepal? I’m sorry, no, because no country can develop with only that group. The power needs to be shared with everybody so that’s why federalism represents a fantastic opportunity because now, out of the people who have been elected, you have women, you have Dalit, you have young people. What is another challenge of Nepal is to make sure that the federal system works because if the federal system works really as it should, then this diversity that we mentioned, youth, women, ethnic groups etc., will be given an opportunity to really do their share, contribute with their new ideas and that could be a way for Nepal to really develop.

In your opinion, which sector is in need of prioritising most in Nepal?

I would say the government, and the world in general, tend to a have a reasoning like this: in order to develop a country, I need to have money, so in order to have money I need to develop my economy, first put all the effort into developing the economy. My point is a bit different. How do you develop a country if your people are uneducated, in bad health and discriminated? My view is that while the economy is important to develop, you can only develop the economy if you have a workforce that is educated and well taken care of, to help you push the country forward because you can’t develop a country without its people […] For me, the government cannot leave on the side the social development, therefore the country should have a two-track effort, while it’s making all possible efforts to develop the economy and the sectors that we mentioned, but it has to also work well on social sectors […] education, health, social protection networks have to be developed at the same time […] Nepal has to finish with the discriminations whether it is based on gender, on ethnic or caste group, on the youth, Nepal has to address that, that is the priority today. Otherwise it will continue to be a country with some people having access to everything and all the privileges, but a big chunk of the population that will continue to have its’ rights violated and that is absolutely not acceptable.

Lastly, I think Nepal has to complete the Peace Agreement. In the Peace Agreement you have the transitional justice which is also a very big component, whereby truth has to be told and so far, the country has never engaged on the truth telling exercise in order to say exactly what happened during the war; it’s important to know what happened during the war because then it has to be put into the curriculum of the school teaching so that children will know their history because a country that doesn’t know its history is bound to repeat itself. […] Then you have to give reparations to the victims and reparations comes in the form of justice, that’s the criminal accountability, people have committed crimes and you have to try the perpetrators. But you also have to give reparations to people who have lost loved ones, who have been raped, who have lost their lands, that’s important. […] When you look at countries that have been at war, those countries that have really managed to consolidate peace are those that have recognised that they have been in a war, recognised that these were the victims of the war, this is what they did to their people; but now they know the perpetrators have been punished, they have repaired the damage that has been done and they teach it to future generations so it will never happen again. That is still challenge for Nepal.