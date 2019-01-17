400 Start Ups To Participate Second Edition Of Connect International Entrepreneurship Conclave

The Embassy of India and Clock b Business Innovations are set to host the Second edition of Connect [IN] - International Entrepreneurship Conclave on 19th January 2019, at Hotel Yak & Yeti, Kathmandu, Nepal.

Embassy of India and Clock b successfully hosted its first edition which brought together over 400 Nepalese and Indian start ups, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, aspiring youths, experts, high ranking Nepali and Indian government officials and representatives from media that provided a common platform for the exchange of innovative ideas between the entrepreneurial communities of the two countries.

According to a press release, the Conference set with a theme ‘To connectthe great entrepreneurial minds of Nepal & India’ will help build market connections between Startups, Entrepreneurs; Investors; Marketers; Lawyers; Auditors; Government; Universities/Colleges; Mentors; Advisors; Corporate Leaders; Incubators/Accelerators; Development Partners; Business Enthusiasts. The conclave also aims to aid collaborative discussion and learning.

At Connect[IN] the young entrepreneurs can connect with investors, venture capitalists and mentors; discuss with the entrepreneurial ecosystem actors; learn from the prominent entrepreneurial journeys; and network with fellow entrepreneurs from India and Nepal.

One of the core objective of Connect[IN] initiative is to scout Startups, provide them with training and mentorship in the Incubation programme, and finally take the most promising startups to the finale. Thereby the organizers hosted series of college and youth-level promotional activities and Ideation workshops in various cities to look for the entrepreneurial enthusiasts.

After year long social media campaign, outreach activities and partnerships, hundreds of applications were received. After screening these ideas, top 21 ideas were selected for 7 days 'Startup Incubation Programme.' Then, these 21 Startups went through Idea Auditions and finally6 most promising ideas were selected for the Finale to Pitch their ideas in front of Investors, Media and Entrepreneurs from Nepal and India. The top 6 ideas who will be appearing in the finale are Airlift, Swadeshi Innovations, Maker Valley, Unschool, Offering Happiness, and Walkman.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri will address the event as the Inaugural note at the event. Vikrant Gugnani, Founder of You First Ventures &TransAsia Ventures; Aditya Ghosh, CEO for India and South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes; Hem Raj Dhakal, Co-Founder & Managing Director, IME Group; Ranjit Acharya, CEO of Prisma Advertising; Mr. NarottamAryal, President at King’s College; Sushil Pokharel, CEO of Sushmit Group; KapidhwajaPratap Singh, Second Secretary, Embassy of India; Mr. VarunSaraf, Venture Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur; Kuber Chalise, Editor of Karobar Daily are few of the confirmed speakers for the Connect[IN] event.

The organizers stated that more than 1000 entrepreneurs, startups, and students have already registered for the Conclave.

The second edition of Connect[IN] is co-organized by Clock b Business innovations and Embassy of India. The initiative is powered by SJVN and BlincVentures.com are the premiere sponsor. The initiative is also supported by OYO Rooms – Hospitality Partner, National Insurance – Insurance Partner, Nepal Tourism Board – Tourism Partner, Upasarga Technologies – Technology Partner, King’s College – Knowledge Partner, Udaan – Magazine Partner and Daaqi – Logistics Partner.