A Delegation Of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan To Visit Nepal

A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) of Japan is scheduled to visit Nepal from 22nd to 25th January, 2019 as an official visit. The delegation is headed by Takami Nakada, Deputy Director-General for International Affairs, Minister’s Secretariat, MAFF. It is about 20 officials in total, officers from MAFF, Japanese experts and business persons.

The MAFF delegation will meet concerned Ministers and business persons of Nepal, will organize field visits of agriculture sites and facilities. They will also hold the “Nepal-Japan Business Sharing and Networking Meeting 2019” on 24th January at Hotel Himalaya, Lalitpur.

The objectives of the visit are: (1) to explore the possibility of research cooperation to improve agricultural productivity of Nepal; to create higher value, quality and recognition for the regional food resources, and to improve the investment and business environment; (2) to contribute for the development of agriculture, forestry, fisheries and the food industry of Nepal, and to promote business expansion of Japanese agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and food industry to these sections in Nepal.

The delegation’s itinerary is below. The press and media are invited on 23rd January (for site visit occasions) and the afternoon of 24th January (from 13:30, Nepal-Japan Business Sharing and Networking Meeting 2019 at Hotel Himalaya).

The delegation will visit Love Green Nepal’s Demonstration Farm at Anaikot, a milk producing farmer, Pratistha Agriculture Cooperative Ltd. and Visit Local Milk Processing Factory in Kavre district.