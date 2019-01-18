A Delegation Of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan To Visit Nepal

A Delegation Of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan To Visit Nepal

Jan. 18, 2019, 1:41 p.m.

A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) of Japan is scheduled to visit Nepal from 22nd to 25th January, 2019 as an official visit. The delegation is headed by Takami Nakada, Deputy Director-General for International Affairs, Minister’s Secretariat, MAFF. It is about 20 officials in total, officers from MAFF, Japanese experts and business persons.

The MAFF delegation will meet concerned Ministers and business persons of Nepal, will organize field visits of agriculture sites and facilities. They will also hold the “Nepal-Japan Business Sharing and Networking Meeting 2019” on 24th January at Hotel Himalaya, Lalitpur.

The objectives of the visit are: (1) to explore the possibility of research cooperation to improve agricultural productivity of Nepal; to create higher value, quality and recognition for the regional food resources, and to improve the investment and business environment; (2) to contribute for the development of agriculture, forestry, fisheries and the food industry of Nepal, and to promote business expansion of Japanese agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and food industry to these sections in Nepal.

The delegation’s itinerary is below. The press and media are invited on 23rd January (for site visit occasions) and the afternoon of 24th January (from 13:30, Nepal-Japan Business Sharing and Networking Meeting 2019 at Hotel Himalaya).

The delegation will visit Love Green Nepal’s Demonstration Farm at Anaikot, a milk producing farmer, Pratistha Agriculture Cooperative Ltd. and Visit Local Milk Processing Factory in Kavre district.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Expert Discuses Perspective On India-China Relations From Doklam To Wuhan
Jan 18, 2019
NEA's MD Kul Man Ghising Received Reward
Jan 18, 2019
Four Killed In Road Accidents
Jan 18, 2019
60 Seconds International Film Festival Calls For Entries From Nepali film Enthusiasts
Jan 18, 2019
Dr. KC’s Health Deteriorated, Admitted To TUTH
Jan 18, 2019

More on News

Indian Expert Discuses Perspective On India-China Relations From Doklam To Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 43 minutes ago
Dr. KC’s Health Deteriorated, Admitted To TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Yanqi Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 24 minutes ago
House Committee Clears Dhakal and Adhikary's Nominations For Ambassadors To Thailand and France By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 38 minutes ago
North Korean Ambassador To Nepal Requested Home Minister Badal To Provide Nepalese Visa Easily To His Country's Citizens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
400 Start Ups To Participate Second Edition Of Connect International Entrepreneurship Conclave By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

NEA's MD Kul Man Ghising Received Reward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
Four Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
60 Seconds International Film Festival Calls For Entries From Nepali film Enthusiasts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
Jackets Help Children Fight the Winter Cold in Jiri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019
Wide Body Procurement Fiasco! A Storm Over A Tea Cup? By News Desk Jan 17, 2019
"The Contested ‘Idea of India’ and Challenges Ahead for the World’s Largest Democracy" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75