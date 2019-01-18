Everest Bank and Punjab National Bank Sign MoU To Facilitate Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers

Everest Bank and Punjab National Bank Sign MoU To Facilitate Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers

Jan. 18, 2019, 8:20 p.m.

In line with its vision to be a leading commercial bank with pan Nepal presence and become a household name, providing wide range of financial products and services, Everest Bank sign MoU with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to facilitate Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers

Amid a function held at Head Office of PNB, New Delhi, Someshwar Seth, CEO of Bank and Samir Bajpai, General Manager of PNB-Government Business Division, signed the MoU. The major facilities that Indian Gorkha Soldiers will avail opening of twin accounts at EBL and PNB through PNB branches, free remittance of fund having Rakshak Plus account, co-branded PNB-EBL Debit cards, loan by EBL to Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers having Rakshak Plus account. Senior officials from both banks were presented during the event.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as Number 2 bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 89 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 116 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Inaugurated Netsuke Art Exhibition
Jan 18, 2019
PM Oli To Address World Economic Forum In Davos
Jan 18, 2019
Indian Expert Discuses Perspective On India-China Relations From Doklam To Wuhan
Jan 18, 2019
NEA's MD Kul Man Ghising Received Reward
Jan 18, 2019
Four Killed In Road Accidents
Jan 18, 2019

More on Economy

NEA's MD Kul Man Ghising Received Reward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 37 minutes ago
Kumari Bank Ltd. And Small World Financial Services Group Limited Sign Remittance Service Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Global IME Bank Ltd and ECAN Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
NIBL Opens Provincial Offices In All Seven Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Global IME Bank Announces 16 Percent Bonus Share By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Inaugurated Netsuke Art Exhibition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
PM Oli To Address World Economic Forum In Davos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
Indian Expert Discuses Perspective On India-China Relations From Doklam To Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
Four Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
60 Seconds International Film Festival Calls For Entries From Nepali film Enthusiasts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
A Delegation Of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75