Everest Bank and Punjab National Bank Sign MoU To Facilitate Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers

In line with its vision to be a leading commercial bank with pan Nepal presence and become a household name, providing wide range of financial products and services, Everest Bank sign MoU with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to facilitate Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers

Amid a function held at Head Office of PNB, New Delhi, Someshwar Seth, CEO of Bank and Samir Bajpai, General Manager of PNB-Government Business Division, signed the MoU. The major facilities that Indian Gorkha Soldiers will avail opening of twin accounts at EBL and PNB through PNB branches, free remittance of fund having Rakshak Plus account, co-branded PNB-EBL Debit cards, loan by EBL to Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers having Rakshak Plus account. Senior officials from both banks were presented during the event.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as Number 2 bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 89 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 116 ATMs and also through its widest global network.