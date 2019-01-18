Four Killed In Road Accidents

Four Killed In Road Accidents

Jan. 18, 2019, 1:47 p.m.

Four people killed in four separate road accidents in Kavre, Bardia, Bara and Parsa Districts. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal, Central Police News Desk, 28 years old Chewang Lama of Tinthali village of Rosi Rural Municipality Ward 9 died when a vehicle he was driving fall from a road below 50 meter in same areas.

Twenty eight years old Lokeshwor Tharu of Macchagadh village of Basgadhi Municipality-1 of Bardia district died after an ambulance hit a motorbike he was driving.

Birendra Thakur, 36, of Rauthat district died when a truck hit motorbike he was driving in Nijgadh Municipality 7.

Fifty-five years old Mahendra Bahadur Paudel died after a Tata Sumo hit him in Kanchanrural Municipality Ward 12 of Saptari District. He died while undergoing treatment in Sagarmatha Zonal Hospital Rajbiraj.

