Constitutional Commission Recommends Balananda Poudel To Head NNFRC

The Constitutional Council Recommended Balananda Paudel for Chairperson of National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission (NNFRC).

Former secretary Paudel also held the post of chair of local body restricting commission.

Chaired by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, the commission also recommended former secretary Santa Raj Subedi for National Inclusive Commission, Bijaya Kumar Duuta for Madheshi Commission, Bishnu Prasad Chaudhary for Tharu Commission and Samim Ansari for Muslim Commission.

Former Prime Minister and leader of Opposition Sher Bahadur Deuba did not attend the meeting.

After recommendation from hearing commission of parliament, Poudel and four other will be appointed as a chairperson of the respective commission.