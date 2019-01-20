Nepalese And Indian Youth Can Serve As Catayst For Prosperity

Indian ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that Nepal has a huge population youths who can serve as catalysts to push the country ahead towards attaining prosperity.

During his inaugural address at the “Connect IN International Entrepreneurship Conclave Indian Ambassador to Nepal Puri said that globalization has largely benefited economically weak groups in the developing world.

Aiming at bringing young Indian and Nepali entrepreneurs together and promoting them, a day-long conclave was held here on Saturday. Organised by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in collaboration with Nepal-based business consulting agency Clock b Business Innovations, the conclave brought together 400 Indian and Nepalese start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and high ranking government officials of the two countries, the organizers said.

The organizers also selected six start-ups, five from Nepal and one from India, which pitched their ideas to investors, media and entrepreneurs from Nepal and India in the conclave.

According to organizers, the six start-ups — Airlift, Swadeshi Innovations, Maker Valley, Offering Happiness, Walkman and Unschool (India) — were selected after screening 21 start-ups.

“India and Nepal can make strong solidarity for the development of entrepreneurship among youths of the two countries,” Bishnu Rimal, chief adviser to Nepal’s Prime Minister, said. “Younger generation can guide the country towards prosperity through their innovative ideas,” he added.

The conclave also included panel discussions among stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and media persons. The speakers opined that such conclave will help build market connections between start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, marketers, lawyers, auditors, government officials, mentor corporate leaders, development partners and business enthusiasts.