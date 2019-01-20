Prime Minister Oli Betrayed People: Dr. Govinda KC

Dr Govinda KC said that he will continue to his fasting to death till the government fulfills his demands. Talking to the media persons at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Dr. KC blamed Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli betraying 30 million Nepali people.

Doctors who have been treating Dr. KC said that his condition was deteriorating and he might have to be put on ventilator support. Dr. KC said that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli betrayed people of Nepal.

Dr KC and the government had inked a nine-point deal, but the government had backtracked on the agreement in the National Medical Education Bill draft.

Dr KC, who has been staging a fast unto death for the last 14 days, was brought to Kathmandu from Ilam after his health deteriorated.

Dr. KC also demanded to put the persons who committed crime against humanity during the conflict should be brought to justice. This is his new demand.

Hundreds of youths protested at Maitighar Mandala Saturday expressing solidarity with Dr KC’s demands. Nepal Medical Association and Young Doctors Association Nepal have urged the government to fulfill Dr KC’s demands and save his life.

