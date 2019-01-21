Global IME Bank Ltd Chirau National Hospital Sign Agreement

Global IME Bank Ltd Chirau National Hospital Sign Agreement

Jan. 21, 2019, 7:20 p.m.

Global IME Bank Ltd and Chirau National Hospital and Medical Institute Pvt. Ltd singed agreement to exchange the service between the two institutions. According to the agreement, the hospital will provide all quality service to the customers of the bank.

Director of Chirau Hospital Sanjib Rajbhanadri and head of Card Sale, Distribution and Promotional Department Rabindra Dhakal singned the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Bank’s customers can use their debit, credit and privilege card to take medical facility n Chirau National Hospital and Medical Institute.

