Israeli 'Hitting Iranian Targets In Syria'

Israeli 'Hitting Iranian Targets In Syria'

Jan. 21, 2019, 8:17 a.m.

Israel's military says it has started hitting Iranian targets in Syria.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says its operation is against the Quds Force - elite units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

It provided no details. But there are reports of strikes around the Syrian capital Damascus early on Monday.

Syrian media say air defences have repelled "an Israeli aerial attack". On Sunday the IDF said it had intercepted a rocket over the Golan Heights.

What do we know about the operation?

The IDF announced the start of its operation in a tweet early on Monday.

world-middle-east-46941717.png

Syrian state media reported that the country's air defences shot down "hostile targets".

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) says Israeli rockets were targeting "the vicinity of the capital Damascus".

Witnesses in Damascus spoke of hearing loud explosions in the night sky. The extent of the damage is not clear so far.

Netanyahu's warning

The operation comes after Israeli said that "a rocket was fired at the northern Golan Heights and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System".

The popular winter tourist site on Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights was closed as a result.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning during his visit to Chad on Sunday.

"We have a set policy, to target the Iranian entrenchment in Syria, and to harm whoever tried to harm us," he said.

Israel rarely admits carrying out attacks on targets inside Syria.

But in May 2018, Israel said it had struck almost all of Iran's military infrastructure there in its such biggest assault since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Contact With Nature Can Improve Your Mood: Study
Jan 21, 2019
Aamir Khan: I Have Always Followed My Heart
Jan 21, 2019
Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer Stunned By 20-Year Old Stefanos Tsitsipas
Jan 21, 2019
Fasting May Help Keep Age-Related Diseases At Bay: Study
Jan 20, 2019
Premier League: Arsenal Beat Chelsea 2-0 To Open Pursuit Of 4th Position
Jan 20, 2019

More on International

US: Major Winter Storm Threatens 80 Million In Midwest And Northeast By News Desk 1 day, 10 hours ago
Trump To Meet With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un By News Desk 2 days, 10 hours ago
British PM Theresa May Survives No-confidence Vote By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Stabbed Polish Mayor Dies In Hospital By News Desk 6 days, 10 hours ago
Canadian's Death Sentence In China 'Horrific', Family Says By News Desk 6 days, 11 hours ago
Polish Mayor Stabbed At Charity Event By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

Expert’s body calls for accelerated efforts to reduce maternal, newborn deaths and still births By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2019
The (Poor) State of Nepal’s Economy – Re-visited By David Seddon Jan 21, 2019
Police Arrested British Citizen Allegedly Involve In pedophilia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2019
IGP Khanal Opens Citizen Help Desk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2019
PM Oli To Address WEF Meet In Switzerland By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2019
Contact With Nature Can Improve Your Mood: Study By News Desk Jan 21, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75