Dr. K.C. Continues His Fast To Death, Shifted To General Ward

After improvement in his health,Dr KC was shifted to Ganesh Man Singh Bhawan from the general ward of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital to continue his 16th fast-unto-death tomorrow

Jan. 22, 2019, 4:04 p.m.

After improvement in his health,Dr KC was shifted to Ganesh Man Singh Bhawan from the general ward of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital to continue his 16th fast-unto-death tomorrow. He was shifted from intensive care unit to the general ward.

The health condition of Dr KC, who was rushed to Kathmandu on Friday following his deteriorating health, is improving.

According to doctors involved in his treatment, Dr KC’s blood pressure is stable and his oxygen saturation is being maintained with supplemental oxygen. His blood magnesium level is low and urine acetone is positive.

According to Dr Pramesh Shrestha, a member of Dr KC’s medical team, he is complaining of muscle cramps and generalized weakness. “We are constantly supervising his health status as he may need emergency medical intervention if undue complication arises,” he said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israeli Ambassador Omer Meets Home Minister Thapa
Jan 22, 2019
Energy Minister Pun Express Willingness To Work Jointly With India In Water Resources Sector
Jan 22, 2019
Youth manifesto Calls On governments To #ENDviolence In Schools
Jan 22, 2019
Six Die In Six Separate Road Accidents
Jan 22, 2019
Nepalese And Japanese Municipalities Agree To Work On Post-Earthquake Recover
Jan 22, 2019

More on News

Israeli Ambassador Omer Meets Home Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Youth manifesto Calls On governments To #ENDviolence In Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepalese And Japanese Municipalities Agree To Work On Post-Earthquake Recover By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
PM Oli In Davos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Heavy Snow Fall Disrupt Transport In Seven District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 31 minutes ago
Police Arrested British Citizen Allegedly Involve In pedophilia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Energy Minister Pun Express Willingness To Work Jointly With India In Water Resources Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019
Pollution In India Could Reshape Monsoons By SUNIL AMRITH Jan 22, 2019
Six Die In Six Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019
"There Is No Dealer Or Local Agent In Wide Body Purchase" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019
Lack Of Sleep Can Lead To Heart Problems: Study By News Desk Jan 22, 2019
Scientists Make Gene-Edited Chickens In Bid To Halt Next Pandemic By News Desk Jan 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75