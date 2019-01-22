Dr. K.C. Continues His Fast To Death, Shifted To General Ward

After improvement in his health,Dr KC was shifted to Ganesh Man Singh Bhawan from the general ward of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital to continue his 16th fast-unto-death tomorrow. He was shifted from intensive care unit to the general ward.

The health condition of Dr KC, who was rushed to Kathmandu on Friday following his deteriorating health, is improving.

According to doctors involved in his treatment, Dr KC’s blood pressure is stable and his oxygen saturation is being maintained with supplemental oxygen. His blood magnesium level is low and urine acetone is positive.

According to Dr Pramesh Shrestha, a member of Dr KC’s medical team, he is complaining of muscle cramps and generalized weakness. “We are constantly supervising his health status as he may need emergency medical intervention if undue complication arises,” he said.