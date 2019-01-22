Heavy Snow Fall Disrupt Transport In Seven District

Jan. 22, 2019, 11:36 a.m.

After a heavy snow fall in Dadeldhura, the transport in the seven far-western region come under standstill. After a heavy snow fall last night in Bhimdutta highway, the transport to Darchula, Baitadi, Bajhang, Doti, Accham and Bajura completely stalled.

snow fall in Dadeldhura.jpg

According to Dessanchar.com, there are around four inch of snow in Melkharka, Hagulde, Saun Kharka, Bhatkada and Syaule market. District Police of Dadeldhura said that the tractors have already sent to open the road.

Nepali Army, Armed Police and Nepal Police are mobilized to clear the road. This is the third time that the road has disrupted due to snow fall.

Photo Courtesy:

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

