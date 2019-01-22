Israeli Ambassador Omer Meets Home Minister Thapa

Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Benny Omer paid a courtesy call on Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal at his office.

During the meeting the discussion was focused on bilateral relations, bilateral cooperation and bilateral collaboration.

During the meeting home minister Thapa Israel government for providing support in various sectors and expressed the hope that Israel will continue to support Nepal.

Minister Thapa urged ambassador of Israel to make necessary support of Nepal-Israel bilateral collaboration in energy, infrastructure, tourism and security training and technology.

Ambassador Omar said that he will provide all possible support to Neal to make 2020 Visit Nepal Year a great success. He informed that five hundred Nepalese youth are going Israel for a year under learn and earn program through Small Agriculture bank. After their return, these youths have been greatly contributing to modernize Nepal’s agriculture sector.