Lack Of Sleep Can Lead To Heart Problems: Study

Lack Of Sleep Can Lead To Heart Problems: Study

Jan. 22, 2019, 9:15 a.m.

While it is very important to sleep, a new study, published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology, has revealed that sleeping less than six hours during the night or even sleeping poorly can lead to heart disease. In order to arrive at the result, accelerometers were attached to the waists of 3,974 healthy men and women by the researchers. This was done for over seven nights in order to examine the duration and the quality of the sleep.

According to the report in The New York Times that quotes this study, all these men and women underwent the three-dimensional ultrasound that keeps a check on the blood flow through the blood vessels, and other physical exams. Factors like diabetes, smoking, fasting glucose and cholesterol were controlled and it was deduced that those who slept for less than six hours were 27 per cent more vulnerable to suffer from heart problems. Those who slept fitfully or moved a bit are also more susceptible to have more accumulations of plaque as compared to those who slept soundly.

“We’re detecting disease in its earliest stages in apparently healthy young people,” Dr Valentin Fuster, co-author and director of the Mount Sinai Heart Center said. “This is something that was done only at autopsy until now. This is an alarm system, telling you that there is another cardiovascular risk factor you should pay attention to.”

News Desk

Scientists Make Gene-Edited Chickens In Bid To Halt Next Pandemic
Jan 22, 2019
Red-Card Reunion: James Milner Sent Off By His Own Former PE Teacher
Jan 22, 2019
Contact With Nature Can Improve Your Mood: Study
Jan 21, 2019
Aamir Khan: I Have Always Followed My Heart
Jan 21, 2019
Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer Stunned By 20-Year Old Stefanos Tsitsipas
Jan 21, 2019

More on Health

Expert’s body calls for accelerated efforts to reduce maternal, newborn deaths and still births By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 15 minutes ago
Contact With Nature Can Improve Your Mood: Study By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
Fasting May Help Keep Age-Related Diseases At Bay: Study By News Desk 2 days, 6 hours ago
Personal Income May Increase Risk Of Heart Disease And Death: Study By News Desk 1 week ago
'Decisive Moment' In Fighting Killer Disease By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Decreased Deep Sleep May Signal Alzheimer’s Disease: Study By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Dr. K.C. Continues His Fast To Death, Shifted To General Ward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019
Six Die In Six Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019
Nepalese And Japanese Municipalities Agree To Work On Post-Earthquake Recover By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019
PM Oli In Davos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019
"There Is No Dealer Or Local Agent In Wide Body Purchase" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019
Heavy Snow Fall Disrupt Transport In Seven District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75