Six Die In Six Separate Road Accidents

Jan. 22, 2019, 3:53 p.m.

Six persons killed in five separate road accidents in five different districts Nawalparasi West, Udayapur, Chitwan, Mahottari and Rupandehi. According to Daily News Bulletin of Central Police Desk, Daya Ram Bote,7, and Sital Bote,4, of Bardaghat Rural Municipality ward of West Nawalparasi died after a microbus hit them.

Driver and micro bus is under police custody. Sixty years old Prem Kumar Tamang died after a tractor hit a motorbike he was ridding in Triyoga Municipality ward 14 of Udayapur District. The accident occurred when a motorbike overtook the tractor.

Hari Prasad Khatiwada, 55, of Girichwok of Bharatpur Metropolitan City ward 7 died after a motorbike hit him while he was walking. He declared dead at the Bharatpur Medical College.

Fifty years old Sagar Mansuri Chandrapur Municipality ward of Mahottari district died after a tractor he was traveling crashed Banpath of Bardibas Municipality 10. Binod Ram,21, also seriously injured in the accident.

Ranjit Kumar Madesiya,26, of Nautanuwa of India died after a motorbike he was travelling was crashed in Omsartiya Rural Municipality of Rupandehi district. Pillion Twenty six years old Amit Baniya of Siddhartha Nagar Municipality also died in the accident.

