An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck Nepal early Wednesday with no report of casualties and damages. According to National Seismological Center, the epicenter of aftershock is in Bhojpur.

The magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred Thapathali Katmandu. Noticeable shaking was felt in the cities.

4.5 magnitude of aftershock struck Nepal on January 10 with epicenter in Ramechhap.