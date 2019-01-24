Cricket Heavyweights Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad signed as RUSLAN’s Brand Ambassadors

Nepal's most loved brand, Ruslan, appoints national cricket team heavy-weights, Parash Khadka, Gyanendra Malla and Sharad Vesawkar as their brand ambassadors. The year-long engagement will find the ambassadors and Ruslan working closely to promote cricket among the youth and to help regulate and develop the sport in the country.

Raj Bahadur Shah, Managing Director of Jawalakhel Group of Industries said, “We are delighted to have Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad on board as our brand ambassadors. They are super talented cricketers and passionate and perseverant individuals who are making a meaningful contribution to the sport. These attributes are a perfect match for the values we stand for as an organization”.

Ruslan’s market leadership has been supported by its strong association with Nepal’s sports: primarily cricket and football. “Trust, excellence and resilience are the domains of leadership and Ruslan strongly identifies with these attributes in sports,” added Sashin Joshi, Executive Director of Jawalakhel Group of Industries at the signing event.

According to a news release issued by Shristika Bijukchhed, Media Officer of JAWALAKHEL GROUP OF INDUSTRIES (P) LTD, Jawalakhel Group of Industries is a business conglomerate managing multiple companies that manufacture and distribute alcoholic beverages. The distilleries, brewery facilities and research and distribution units produce a growing range of different brands across various categories of alcoholic drinks in the Nepalese market, and for overseas export.