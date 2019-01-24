Cricket Heavyweights Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad signed as RUSLAN’s Brand Ambassadors

Cricket Heavyweights Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad signed as RUSLAN’s Brand Ambassadors

Jan. 24, 2019, 12:02 p.m.

Nepal's most loved brand, Ruslan, appoints national cricket team heavy-weights, Parash Khadka, Gyanendra Malla and Sharad Vesawkar as their brand ambassadors. The year-long engagement will find the ambassadors and Ruslan working closely to promote cricket among the youth and to help regulate and develop the sport in the country.

Raj Bahadur Shah, Managing Director of Jawalakhel Group of Industries said, “We are delighted to have Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad on board as our brand ambassadors. They are super talented cricketers and passionate and perseverant individuals who are making a meaningful contribution to the sport. These attributes are a perfect match for the values we stand for as an organization”.

IMG_7587-3.jpg

Ruslan’s market leadership has been supported by its strong association with Nepal’s sports: primarily cricket and football. “Trust, excellence and resilience are the domains of leadership and Ruslan strongly identifies with these attributes in sports,” added Sashin Joshi, Executive Director of Jawalakhel Group of Industries at the signing event.

According to a news release issued by Shristika Bijukchhed, Media Officer of JAWALAKHEL GROUP OF INDUSTRIES (P) LTD, Jawalakhel Group of Industries is a business conglomerate managing multiple companies that manufacture and distribute alcoholic beverages. The distilleries, brewery facilities and research and distribution units produce a growing range of different brands across various categories of alcoholic drinks in the Nepalese market, and for overseas export.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Democracy Is For Everyone: PM Oli
Jan 24, 2019
CNI To Hold Nepal Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 In February
Jan 23, 2019
“If NEA Cannot Construct Transmission Tower On Naked Mountain, Where Can NEA Construct Transmission?” Kul Man Ghising
Jan 23, 2019
Rain And Snowfall Will Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal
Jan 23, 2019
An Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Shakes Nepal
Jan 23, 2019

More on Economy

CNI To Hold Nepal Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 In February By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 52 minutes ago
Global IME Bank Ltd Chirau National Hospital Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Nepalese And Indian Youth Can Serve As Catayst For Prosperity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Everest Bank and Punjab National Bank Sign MoU To Facilitate Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago
NEA's MD Kul Man Ghising Received Reward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Kumari Bank Ltd. And Small World Financial Services Group Limited Sign Remittance Service Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Marcelo Wants To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Neymar 'Worried' About Injury In PSG Win By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Petra Kvitova Beats Danielle Collins To Reach Final By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Politics As The 11th Member Of Nehru-Gandhi Family By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Central Obesity May Lead To Brain Shrinkage: Study By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Mystery Orbits In Outer Solar System Not Caused By ‘Planet Nine’, Claims New Study By News Desk Jan 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75