Marcelo Wants To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus

Marcelo Wants To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus

Jan. 24, 2019, 1:09 p.m.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Ok Diario reports. The Brazilian is eager to reunite with his former team-mate and according to the editor of the Spanish paper he has informed Real Madrid about his desire.

“If Juve make an offer to sign me, please let me go”, Marcelo reportedly told Real Madrid chiefs.

The Brazilian is not going to leave Real Madrid in January, but his transfer could be completed in the summer transfer window.

Marcelo-wants-to-be-reunited-with-former-team-mate-Cristiano-Ronaldo-3.jpg

Juventus have recently extended the contract of their star defender Alex Sandro but the Brazilian still has admirers around Europe and his summer exit is still not impossible.

Real Madrid, however, will begin a revolution in the summer. Many ‘senators’ will leave and Marcelo could be one of them. According to the report the Merengues have already identified the replacement for their star defender: Betis Sevilla’s left-back Junior Firpo.

Marcelo-wants-to-be-reunited-with-former-team-mate-Cristiano-Ronaldo-4.jpg

Courtesy: Calciomercato

News Desk

Neymar 'Worried' About Injury In PSG Win
Jan 24, 2019
Petra Kvitova Beats Danielle Collins To Reach Final
Jan 24, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Politics As The 11th Member Of Nehru-Gandhi Family
Jan 24, 2019
Central Obesity May Lead To Brain Shrinkage: Study
Jan 24, 2019
Mystery Orbits In Outer Solar System Not Caused By ‘Planet Nine’, Claims New Study
Jan 24, 2019

More on Sports

Neymar 'Worried' About Injury In PSG Win By News Desk 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Petra Kvitova Beats Danielle Collins To Reach Final By News Desk 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Red-Card Reunion: James Milner Sent Off By His Own Former PE Teacher By News Desk 2 days, 9 hours ago
Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer Stunned By 20-Year Old Stefanos Tsitsipas By News Desk 3 days, 9 hours ago
Premier League: Arsenal Beat Chelsea 2-0 To Open Pursuit Of 4th Position By News Desk 4 days, 9 hours ago
Real Madrid Beat Sevilla 2-0, Return To Top Three In La Liga By News Desk 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Priyanka Gandhi Joins Politics As The 11th Member Of Nehru-Gandhi Family By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Cricket Heavyweights Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad signed as RUSLAN’s Brand Ambassadors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2019
Central Obesity May Lead To Brain Shrinkage: Study By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Mystery Orbits In Outer Solar System Not Caused By ‘Planet Nine’, Claims New Study By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
2018: A Year Of Elections In South Asia By Rishi Gupta Jan 24, 2019
Malaysia Set To Elect New King After Unprecedented Abdication By News Desk Jan 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75