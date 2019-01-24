Neymar 'Worried' About Injury In PSG Win

Neymar 'Worried' About Injury In PSG Win

Jan. 24, 2019, 12:35 p.m.

Neymar limped off with a recurrence of a right-foot injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 French Cup win against Strasbourg on Wednesday, casting doubt whether he will face Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match next month.

Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says Neymar is "worried" after he injured his ankle during the Coupe de France win over Strasbourg, just three weeks before PSG face Manchester United in the Champions League

Neymar left the field in tears after rolling his ankle in the 60th minute.

PSG travel to Old Trafford for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on 12 February.

"Ney is worried, because it is the same foot, the same place," said Tuchel.

The former Barcelona forward, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions so far this season for the Ligue 1 leaders, injured the same ankle last February and missed the rest of the season, only returning to fitness in time to play for Brazil at the World Cup.

_105317000_neymar.jpg

"It was a situation where he was fouled three times, one after the other. The referee didn't give anything. He twisted his foot," added Tuchel.

"He is at the hospital and I must wait for the doctor to give me news."

Tuchel was also unhappy with comments by some of the Strasbourg players and coach suggesting Neymar's behaviour provoked his opponents to cause the injury.

"It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked," said Strasbourg midfielder Anthony Goncalves.

Neymar-a-doubt-for-Manchester-United-3.jpg

"He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is already doubtful for the tie with Manchester United after suffering an ankle injury during the 9-0 win over Guingamp on Saturday.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Marcelo Wants To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus
Jan 24, 2019
Petra Kvitova Beats Danielle Collins To Reach Final
Jan 24, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Politics As The 11th Member Of Nehru-Gandhi Family
Jan 24, 2019
Central Obesity May Lead To Brain Shrinkage: Study
Jan 24, 2019
Mystery Orbits In Outer Solar System Not Caused By ‘Planet Nine’, Claims New Study
Jan 24, 2019

More on Sports

Marcelo Wants To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus By News Desk 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Petra Kvitova Beats Danielle Collins To Reach Final By News Desk 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Red-Card Reunion: James Milner Sent Off By His Own Former PE Teacher By News Desk 2 days, 9 hours ago
Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer Stunned By 20-Year Old Stefanos Tsitsipas By News Desk 3 days, 9 hours ago
Premier League: Arsenal Beat Chelsea 2-0 To Open Pursuit Of 4th Position By News Desk 4 days, 9 hours ago
Real Madrid Beat Sevilla 2-0, Return To Top Three In La Liga By News Desk 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Priyanka Gandhi Joins Politics As The 11th Member Of Nehru-Gandhi Family By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Cricket Heavyweights Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad signed as RUSLAN’s Brand Ambassadors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2019
Central Obesity May Lead To Brain Shrinkage: Study By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
Mystery Orbits In Outer Solar System Not Caused By ‘Planet Nine’, Claims New Study By News Desk Jan 24, 2019
2018: A Year Of Elections In South Asia By Rishi Gupta Jan 24, 2019
Malaysia Set To Elect New King After Unprecedented Abdication By News Desk Jan 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75