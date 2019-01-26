The Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception To Celebrate The Republic Day

Ambassador of India and Mrs Namrita Puri hosted a reception on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.

Attended by ministers, head of constitutional bodies, chief of army staff, ambassadors and foreign diplomats based in Nepal, former ministers, leaders of various political parties, bureaucrats, high ranking security officials, business community, media persons, Indian citizens in Nepal and people from all walks of life, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest of reception.

The event was attended by more than 1000 dignitaries, including senior political leaders & public personalities.

On this occasion, to mark the Seven Decades of India-Nepal diplomatic ties, vice president Pun, foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri and former foreign secretary of Nepal Dr. Madan Kumar Bhattarai jointly unveiled a book a book titled “India & Nepal- 70 Years of Diplomatic ties.”

After unveiling the book ambassador Puri said that the book consists of highly important information on particularly personal and policy levels of India Nepal Relations

Earlier, the Embassy of India, Kathmandu celebrated the 70th Republic Day of India on 26 January 2019. Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri hoisted the national flag and read out the President of India’s message on the occasion.

The Flag hoisting ceremony was attended by over 1500 Indians and friends of India. The students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Modern Indian School and the Swami Vivekananda Culture Centre, Kathmandu sung patriotic songs followed by a scintillating performance by the Nepal Army Band.

On the occasion, the Ambassador honored 02 Veer Nari, 09 widows and 03 next of kins of deceased soldiers of Indian Armed Forces by distributing their dues worth NPR 7. 26 Crore and a blanket to each. Reiterating its commitment towards helping the Bhu Pu, the Embassy unveiled the Bhu Puu-2018 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the Government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

On the occasion, the Ambassador presented keys of 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit organizations and educational institutions of different districts of Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu since 1994, the Government of India has gifted 722 ambulances and 142 buses to various organizations across Nepal to expand access to healthcare and educational services in Nepal. The Embassy also announced book grant to 54 educational institutions and libraries across Nepal to promote access to educational material to students in remote areas.