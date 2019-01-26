India Celebrates 70th Republic: PM Modi Places Wreath At Amar Jawan Jyoti

India Celebrates 70th Republic: PM Modi Places Wreath At Amar Jawan Jyoti

Jan. 26, 2019, 10:04 a.m.

India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to greet the nation. The Republic Day celebrations will be the last big public event before the country heads for national election due by May. The Republic Day parade will begin with the laying of a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by PM Modi. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the event.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty Two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.

Delhi has been placed under several-layer security network for today. Women commandos, mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed across strategic locations to keep a close watch on the eight-km-long Republic Day parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort in central Delhi.

This year's Republic Day will see several firsts. More than 70 years after independence, veterans of Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA) will take part in the parade. The Railways will showcase its state-of-the-art indigenous Train 18, India's fastest train that can runs at 180 kmph. The artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers, recently acquired from the US will also be part of the parade.

Courtesy: NDTV

News Desk

Whatsapp, Instagram And Messenger To 'Merge'
Jan 26, 2019
Agreeing To Break 35-Day Shutdown, Trump Strikes Deal To Reopen Govt For Three Weeks
Jan 26, 2019
Avoid Sugary Drinks And Food If You Want To Fight Fatty Liver: Study
Jan 25, 2019
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham
Jan 25, 2019
England Bowled Out For 77 As West Indies Take Charge
Jan 25, 2019

More on International

Agreeing To Break 35-Day Shutdown, Trump Strikes Deal To Reopen Govt For Three Weeks By News Desk 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Politics As The 11th Member Of Nehru-Gandhi Family By News Desk 2 days, 4 hours ago
Malaysia Set To Elect New King After Unprecedented Abdication By News Desk 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kim Jong-Un Pleased With Trump's Letter By News Desk 2 days, 8 hours ago
Mexico Pipeline Blast Death Toll Reaches 91, Pemex Defends Response By Reuters 4 days, 7 hours ago
Israeli 'Hitting Iranian Targets In Syria' By News Desk 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

The Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception To Celebrate The Republic Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2019
JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER’S VISIT Strengthening Relations By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS At People’s Level By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019
Climate Change: Within And After Cop24 By Batu Uprety Jan 26, 2019
POLITICS Lull Before Storm By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019
A Nap On Maghi Day By Hemang Dixit Jan 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75