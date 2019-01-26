Notes From The Editor

Despite handling several political crises one after another in a year, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led Nepal Communist Party (NCP) government of a two-thirds majority appears to have no easy time ahead. From Nepal Airlines, murder of 13-year girl Nirmala Panta, Universal Peace Foundation Row and internal dissension in the party to the row with the provincial governments, PM Oli has emerged unscathed. Virtually paralyzed, demoralized and faction-ridden, main opposition Nepali Congress Party is nowhere in terms of putting a pressure on the government. However, several factors may push Nepal's current internal political dynamics into an uncertain course any time. Although ruling NCP strongly stands against Dr. Govinda KC, who is staging the 16th round of fast to death, internal differences can surface at any time. With so many contradictions within, it will be no surprise to see a rebellion in a merger of unnatural communist allies - a party of violent militancy and another of electoral champions. At a time when foreign investors are fleeing the country one after another due to the unfriendly government policies, interestingly, prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli has gone to address World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. Along with the fast-unto-death of Dr. KC, the unity of top leaders of main opposition Nepali Congress and threat of quitting the government by Madhesh-based Rashtirya Janta Party Nepal are an indication that PM Oli's happy hours will enter into a stormy weather. There are so many issues to cover for the fortnight, but New Spotlight has decided to make the article of Dr Seddon, a development analyst with a long involvement in Nepal, as the cover story for this week. Co-author of Nepal in Crisis: Growth and Stagnation at the Periphery and many other books, Seddon's analysis of the Poor State of Nepal’s Economy tells so much about Nepal's economy. At a time when millions worth of resources are under use, how a small funding of Lutheran World Federation Nepal and ELCA to provide winter jackets makes a life of small children warmer will be our another story.