POLITICS Lull Before Storm

For the first time in the last one year, Nepali Congress, which is just recovering from internal dissension and personal feud, forced the Speaker of the House of Representatives to postpone the meeting for a week. Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara adjourned the House of Representative after NC legislators disrupted the process to present the medical bill.

After the government’s delay to table the constitution amendment bill, Rashtriya Janta Party Nepal has decided to withdraw the support given to the present government. Although RJP Nepal’s withdrawal cannot make any difference to the government’s stability, the decision taken at this stage sends some signals.

Dr. Govinda K.C’s recent and additional demand for the punishment of the persons involved in serious humanitarian crime during the Maoist insurgency is not without a meaning either. For Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli, who left for Davos Conference, Dr. KC’s new demand has nothing but to create uneasiness among NCP leaders, including Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Although ruling party leaders are saying that it is not a constitutional and legal issue, the absence of main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba in Constitutional Council Meeting to recommend five heads of constitutional bodies also has indicated the coming political trends.

At a time when political forces, which abolished monarchy by force, are divided so deeply, former King Gyanendra’s proposed visit to Simara and Ilam in the second week of February has also some political significance.

For Prime Minister Oli, the opposition unity is a blessing in disguise. After the unity in Nepali Congress, Oli’s rivals and critics in the party are forced to come together to defend the government for now.

Although main opposition Nepali Congress and Dr. KC are pressing the government and a faction within his party is not happy with him, all these new developments are signals to prime minister Oli, who left Nepal for a weeklong trip to World Economic Forum in Davos,

Although a new political trend is emerging in Nepal’s political spectrum, with a possibility of a political storm, this is unlikely to be a threat to the government led by KP Sharma Oli, who has the support of two thirds of members in the parliament. However, no one can predict the state of Nepali politics where unlikely situations are likely to occur at any time.