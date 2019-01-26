Whatsapp, Instagram And Messenger To 'Merge'

Facebook to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger

Jan. 26, 2019, 9:09 a.m.

Facebook plans to integrate its messaging services on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

While all three will remain stand-alone apps, at a much deeper level they will be linked so messages can travel between the different services.

Facebook told the BBC it was at the start of a "long process".

The plan was first reported in the New York Times and is believed to be a personal project of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Once complete, the merger would mean that a Facebook user could communicate directly with someone who only has a WhatsApp account. This is currently impossible as the applications have no common core.

The work to merge the three elements has already begun, reported the NYT, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019 or early next year.

_105336998_fb-nc.png

What is Facebook's plan?

Facebook probably didn't want to talk about this in the middle of a privacy scandal, but its hand was forced by insiders talking to the New York Times.

Until now, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger have been run as separate and competing products.

Integrating the messaging parts might simplify Facebook's work. It wouldn't need to develop competing versions of new features, such as Stories, which all three apps have added with inconsistent results.

Cross-platform messaging may also lead the way for businesses on one platform to message potential customers on another.

And it might make it easier for Facebook to share data across the three platforms, to help its targeted advertising efforts.

But bigger still: it makes Facebook's suite of apps a much tighter, interwoven collection of services. That could make the key parts of Facebook's empire more difficult to break up and spin off, if governments and regulators decide that is necessary.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

India Celebrates 70th Republic: PM Modi Places Wreath At Amar Jawan Jyoti
Jan 26, 2019
Agreeing To Break 35-Day Shutdown, Trump Strikes Deal To Reopen Govt For Three Weeks
Jan 26, 2019
Avoid Sugary Drinks And Food If You Want To Fight Fatty Liver: Study
Jan 25, 2019
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham
Jan 25, 2019
England Bowled Out For 77 As West Indies Take Charge
Jan 25, 2019

More on News

SAARC Committed To Promote Women’s Welfare And Empowerment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
Rain Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
PM Oli Attended Reception In Switzerland By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Minister Pun Thanks Japan For Valuable Supports To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
International Community Urges Nepal Government To Respect The Voices Of Victims On Transitional Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

The Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception To Celebrate The Republic Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2019
JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER’S VISIT Strengthening Relations By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS At People’s Level By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019
India Celebrates 70th Republic: PM Modi Places Wreath At Amar Jawan Jyoti By News Desk Jan 26, 2019
Climate Change: Within And After Cop24 By Batu Uprety Jan 26, 2019
POLITICS Lull Before Storm By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75