34 Dead And Nearly 300 Missing In Mud After Brazil Dam Collapse

34 Dead And Nearly 300 Missing In Mud After Brazil Dam Collapse

Jan. 27, 2019, 8:55 a.m.

At least 34 people have been killed and about 300 others remain missing after a dam collapsed at an iron ore mine in south-eastern Brazil, officials say.

Rescue teams have been scouring the site near the town of Brumadinho, following Friday's collapse.

It is not clear what caused the failure of the dam, owned by Vale, Brazil's largest mining company.

Vale has had 6bn reais ($1.6bn; £1.2bn) frozen from its accounts to help fund recovery works and handle damages.

The rupture of the dam caused a sea of muddy sludge to bury the site's cafeteria, where workers were eating lunch on Friday.

President-Jair-Bolsonaro-said-all-efforts-were-being-made-to-rescue-survivors.jpg

On Saturday, emergency services used helicopters and earth-moving machinery in the search for survivors.

Some 50 people were rescued from the sludge and 23 people were taken to hospital, but Minas Gerais state governor Romeu Zema said the chances of finding more survivors were slim.

"We're likely to just be recovering bodies," he said, adding that "those involved in this tragedy should be punished".

Relatives of the missing have been demanding information on their loved ones.

"My five-year-old nephew is asking me if his dad died. What do I tell him?" asked Olivia Rios.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who flew over the disaster area in a helicopter on Saturday, tweeted that it was hard not to get "emotional" after seeing the scale of the devastation.

_105355991_hi051919685.jpg

He said he had accepted an offer by Israel to send search equipment that could find people buried in the mud.

Also on Saturday, Brazil's Environmental Protection Agency (Ibama) issued Vale with an initial fine of 250m reais ($66.5m; £50m) in relation to the incident.

Authorities co-ordinating the rescue effort urged volunteers to stay away because of the dangerous conditions, while media organisations were asked not to use drones in order to avoid collisions with helicopters.

The collapse comes just over three years since a dam burst in Mariana, also in Minas Gerais, killing 19 people, in what was considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

he dam near Feijão iron ore mine burst its barrier at around 13:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Friday, flooding another dam down below.

The torrent of sludge cut through the dam's complex, nearby farms and the neighbourhood where many of the workers live, destroying houses and vehicles.

_105355983_hi051919671.jpg

There are reports that the dam's alarm system - which local residents had been trained to respond to - failed at the time of the accident.

But Vale president Fabio Schvartsman said the accident may have occurred too quickly for a siren which triggers security protocols to be activated.

Dozens of trapped people, many of them covered in mud, had to be evacuated by helicopter as roads were destroyed.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Optimism May Cut Diabetes Risk In Women: Study
Jan 27, 2019
How To Train Your Dragon The Hidden World Receives A Perfect 100% Score At Rotten Tomatoes
Jan 27, 2019
Canadian PM Sacks Ambassador To China
Jan 27, 2019
India Celebrates 70th Republic: PM Modi Places Wreath At Amar Jawan Jyoti
Jan 26, 2019
Whatsapp, Instagram And Messenger To 'Merge'
Jan 26, 2019

More on International

Canadian PM Sacks Ambassador To China By News Desk 1 hour, 1 minute ago
India Celebrates 70th Republic: PM Modi Places Wreath At Amar Jawan Jyoti By News Desk 23 hours, 45 minutes ago
Agreeing To Break 35-Day Shutdown, Trump Strikes Deal To Reopen Govt For Three Weeks By News Desk 1 day ago
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Politics As The 11th Member Of Nehru-Gandhi Family By News Desk 2 days, 21 hours ago
Malaysia Set To Elect New King After Unprecedented Abdication By News Desk 3 days, 1 hour ago
Kim Jong-Un Pleased With Trump's Letter By News Desk 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

The (Poor) State Of Nepal’s Economy – Re-Visited By David Seddon Jan 27, 2019
NEPAL-FRANCE DIPLOMATIC TIES 70 Years By A Correspondent Jan 27, 2019
Optimism May Cut Diabetes Risk In Women: Study By News Desk Jan 27, 2019
How To Train Your Dragon The Hidden World Receives A Perfect 100% Score At Rotten Tomatoes By News Desk Jan 27, 2019
Achieving The Target To Reduce Infant Mortality Rate By Shweta Singh Jan 26, 2019
“The British Council Vave Got A Lot To Offer" By Saima Pun Jan 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75