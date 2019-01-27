SP Of Armed Police And Two Other Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Three persons killed and five injured in three separate road accidents in Bara, Kavre and Dhading districts. According to Daily News Bulletin of Central Police News Desk, Superintended of Police of Armed Police Force of Bara Balram Pokharel died at the support and three other in a deadly accident in Pasaha bridge of east-west high in ward 16 of Jeetpur Simara Sub-municipality.

In the accident chief district officer of Bara District Administration Office Ganesh Bhattarai, sergeant of armed Police Shambhu Gurung and driver Jagat Prasad Raut were admitted to Health Care in Birgunj. The condition of CDO Bhattarai is reportedly out of control. Similarly, sergeant Sanjaya Yadav is now undergoing treatment at Alpine Hospital Simara.

According to Police, the jeep, which was coming from Sarlahi heading to Bara, crashed after it hits to a unknown tractor parked at the bridge.

Likewise, Thirty years old Tipper driver Krishna Bhandari, a resident of Parsa of Chitwan District died after a tipper he was driving in Pange Tole of Panuti Municipality of Kavre. He declared dead at Shir Memorial hospital on the way to treatment. Co-driver Rudra Bahadur Shrestha, 30, a resident of Ramechap was admitted to the hospital.

An unidentified person about 45 years old died after an unknown vehicle hit him in Chalise of Dhunbesi Municipality. He died at Trauma center while undergoing treatment.