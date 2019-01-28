China Handed Over Expanded Portion Of Ring Road To Nepal Government

Jan. 28, 2019, 2:52 p.m.

Chinese government handed over newly expanded Koteshwor-Kalanki Portion of Ring road to Nepal government. In a function, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the ring road. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Ms. Hou Yanqi handed over the road to Prime Minister Oli amid a function at Khumaltar, Lalitpur.

Started five years ago, 10 kilometer long eight lanes road constructed on the grant assistance of Rs.5 billion.

Addressing the program, Prime Minister Oli said expressed gratitude to Chinese government and Chinese people for providing grant assistance to expand the road. "China has been providing support to Nepal in the infrastructures building like education, health, industry and road. They have been immensely important for Nepal," said PM Li. He said that China is a good friend of Nepal with whom Nepal does not have any problems. Prime Minister Oli said that Nepal needs support from both the neighbors to become a prosperous state.

PM Oli inagurtes the road1.jpg

Addressing the program, Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi said that China continues to provide all necessary support to Nepal particularly in the development sector.

Constructed under the support from China in 1976, 27 kilometer long ring road connects two districts of Kathmandu Valley.

Photos Courtesy: setopati.com

