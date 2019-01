Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Ms. Hou Yanqi , also as Ambassador to South Asian Association For Regional Cooperation (SAARC), presented the Letter of Appointment to Amjad Hussain. B. Sial, Secretary-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) last week.

According to Chinese Embassy website, the two shared views on the development of SAARC and China-SAARC exchanges.